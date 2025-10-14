This restaurant in Jubilee Hills adds new global bites to the menu which are loud in flavours

What did we do before we built civilization? What was at the core of our being? Since the birth of humankind, one thing has always remained constant: food. A good meal that was grown, hunted, or produced has always been what we lived for.

Forefathers has made new additions to its menu

We started with the Gengis goblet, a gin-based drink with lavender and clarified green apple juice. The drink was fresh and floral and made for a delicate start to our meal.

From the appetisers, we got the Mirpakaya bombas, bhaji chilli with cheese and local spices. A classic Telugu dish, the batter was light and crunchy and enveloped the soft chilli stuffed to the brim with an aromatic filling. It was served with coconut and tomato chutneys which added an extra element of flavour. Next came the Char-grilled broccoli — the vegetable sat atop a tangy romesco sauce with a dollop of creamy cheese fondue and almond toppings. While it seems like a simple dish, it is quite a fun one in the way the flavours play together. The cheese adds a subtle saltiness to the sweetness of the charred vegetable, and the romesco sauce ties it all together with tangy earthiness from the peppers.