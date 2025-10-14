This restaurant in Jubilee Hills adds new global bites to the menu which are loud in flavours

What did we do before we built civilization? What was at the core of our being? Since the birth of humankind, one thing has always remained constant: food. A good meal that was grown, hunted, or produced has always been what we lived for.
We started with the Gengis goblet, a gin-based drink with lavender and clarified green apple juice. The drink was fresh and floral and made for a delicate start to our meal.
From the appetisers, we got the Mirpakaya bombas, bhaji chilli with cheese and local spices. A classic Telugu dish, the batter was light and crunchy and enveloped the soft chilli stuffed to the brim with an aromatic filling. It was served with coconut and tomato chutneys which added an extra element of flavour. Next came the Char-grilled broccoli — the vegetable sat atop a tangy romesco sauce with a dollop of creamy cheese fondue and almond toppings. While it seems like a simple dish, it is quite a fun one in the way the flavours play together. The cheese adds a subtle saltiness to the sweetness of the charred vegetable, and the romesco sauce ties it all together with tangy earthiness from the peppers.
From the main course, we had the Chicken pachi mirchi masala fry, a bowl with basmati pulao, chicken pachi mirchi fry, salad, onion pachadi, papad, and egg. The rice was lightly spiced and paired well with the egg and generous portion of chicken which had a herby flavour. The onion pachadi added coolness, the salad freshness, and which Indian meal is complete without the crunch of a papad?
Another main was from the Asian menu. The Truffle oil scented blue pea rice was a delight to have. Served with a gravy and edamame, the dish was hearty. The blue pea rice was generously coated with the truffle oil which gave it an earthiness that danced on our tastebuds. Add to that the gravy, and it became a classic dish that never misses.
Finally, we concluded our meal with the recommended San sebastian cheesecake with milk chocolate sauce. The cheesecake was one of the best we’ve had, soft and fluffy with the perfect amount of sweetness. Toward the end, we poured over the chocolate milk sauce, and it was the best way to end the meal on a chocolatey note.
Rs 2,900 for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
