Check out this new café in Madhapur with a multi-cuisine menu

From a menu that includes regional, Indo-Chinese and continental delights, we decided to start with Corn balls. Crispy manchurian-esque balls made from an aromatic corn mixture coated with a spicy and sticky glaze, the dish was nostalgic, spicy and full of flavours.

After this, we dug into the creamy Alfredo pasta with chicken, which was on the opposite end of the flavour spectrum compared to the first dish. The creamy white sauce was rich with cheese and garlic and sat in the crevices of the penne beautifully, the chicken was tender, and the buttered, slightly toasted bread served alongside the dish was one of the fluffiest we’ve had in a while.

We then moved on to the Indian selections from the menu. The Thiragamata annam was a mildly spiced rice served with a tangy chicken gravy. A spoonful of rice with a dollop of chicken gravy and we’re suddenly transported to our grandmother’s house. It was homey, hearty and embodied the comfort of familiar meals.