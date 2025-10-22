Check out this new café in Madhapur with a multi-cuisine menu

Have you ever seen that scene in a film where the main character grabs her headphones, a novel with a very niche subject and heads off to her favourite café? Here, she has now become a regular and settles down for a good meal and me-time that reminds us of the simple joys of life.
This week, we visited the newly opened café, House of Koyilaa, which gives major main character energy. As we entered, we were greeted with an almost bohemian aesthetic with warm lighting, subtle brown interiors dotted with plants throughout which gave the space a sense of serenity.
From a menu that includes regional, Indo-Chinese and continental delights, we decided to start with Corn balls. Crispy manchurian-esque balls made from an aromatic corn mixture coated with a spicy and sticky glaze, the dish was nostalgic, spicy and full of flavours.
After this, we dug into the creamy Alfredo pasta with chicken, which was on the opposite end of the flavour spectrum compared to the first dish. The creamy white sauce was rich with cheese and garlic and sat in the crevices of the penne beautifully, the chicken was tender, and the buttered, slightly toasted bread served alongside the dish was one of the fluffiest we’ve had in a while.
We then moved on to the Indian selections from the menu. The Thiragamata annam was a mildly spiced rice served with a tangy chicken gravy. A spoonful of rice with a dollop of chicken gravy and we’re suddenly transported to our grandmother’s house. It was homey, hearty and embodied the comfort of familiar meals.
Once we tasted the meal from the south, we decided to go for the dishes from northern India, and an Afghani chicken curry and naan were our picks. With a herbaceous flavour profile, the curry was creamy and rich with malai. A soft naan to scoop up the curry and the chicken and it was a match made in heaven.
For dessert, we had a dish which might create some heavy discussions around the table. But we eagerly tried the Nutella pizza. A fluffy crust, nutella as the sauce, a layer of cheese, and finally topped with bananas, it was an unexpected combination!
We also tried their selection of ice creams before leaving, with flavours ranging from muskmelon which was fruity and refreshing, to caramel popcorn, which had an uncanny resemblance to the real deal. With the sweetness dancing on our tongues, this was the perfect finish to our visit.
Rs 800 for two.
At Madhapur.
