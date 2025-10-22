This new rooftop café in Banjara Hills serves Telugu rice bowls alongside specialty beverage

Hyderabad’s food scene is slowly but surely opening up to newer cuisines from across the globe. From the cheese wheels of Italy to the Siddus of Himachal, our palates and senses are being introduced to the latest trends across continents.

Brew Cow: Where Telugu flavours meet global café trends

In this whirlwind, there is a quiet, steady presence of local cuisine making its foray into unfamiliar territories of café menus, previously dominated by continental fare. This week, we made our way to Brew Cow, an inviting space in town serving specialty coffee with an unapologetic side of Telugu cuisine.