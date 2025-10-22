This new rooftop café in Banjara Hills serves Telugu rice bowls alongside specialty beverage

Hyderabad’s food scene is slowly but surely opening up to newer cuisines from across the globe. From the cheese wheels of Italy to the Siddus of Himachal, our palates and senses are being introduced to the latest trends across continents.
In this whirlwind, there is a quiet, steady presence of local cuisine making its foray into unfamiliar territories of café menus, previously dominated by continental fare. This week, we made our way to Brew Cow, an inviting space in town serving specialty coffee with an unapologetic side of Telugu cuisine.
We walked up to their rooftop space done up to make one feel at home. Wooden pallets replace tables for low seating, while high seating offers an uninterrupted view of the cityscape. Wasting no time, we called for the Mexican coffee — brewed in a host of spices, topped with orange peels. We could smell the waft of citrus as the coffee arrived, and the brew was a welcoming invite to sit back and chill.
For small bites, we called for the Brew cow special fries, topped with chicken popcorn and a light drizzle of sauces. One bite in, and we were ready to call for more of the crispy popcorn on the side. Tossed in a delicious sweet-spicy glaze, the Barbecue wings are another must try at the eatery.
Continental fare aside, it’s the menu’s South Indian section that took us by surprise. We spotted over 30 options for rice bowls and called for a classic — Mudda pappu avakaya annam with a masala omelette on the side. Topped with a dollop of ghee, extra dal on the side and a garlicky omelette, the wholesome rice bowl reminded us home instantly.
The Pressure cooker biryani, served in a pressure cooker, with a perfect ratio of spices and meat , and fragrant rice reminded us of Sunday lunches that conveniently pushed us into a food coma.
INR 800 for two. At Banjara Hills.
