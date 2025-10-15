This popular bar and kitchen has an all-new global cuisine inspired menu

With new spots brimming and opening up by the minute in Hyderabad, there are a few undeniable favourites that city folk flock to. Here, the vibes are predictably on point, and the food is delicious. This week, we made our way back to one such spot in town that’s been around for close to half a decade, and has now revamped its menu to serve a more global experience to Hyderabadis. Makau Kitchen and Bar is striking. Its lush tropical ambience, terracotta tiled walls and colossal woven wicker lamps create a breathtaking tropical haven right in the middle of the city.

Makau Kitchen and Bar is striking

We walked up to the second floor of the space to find ourselves amidst a familiar jungle, with afro house beats setting the mood for the evening. taking a seat by the bar, we called for the Cancun breeze, a pleasant blue cocktail with gin, kaffir lime and blue pea tea.

Topped with a coconut-flavoured foam, the drink got our night started. For the coffee lovers, we’d recommend the Coffee mojito —your classic mojito topped with a shot of coffee, enough to wake one up from any monsoon-induced drowsiness. We started our food sojourn with a big bowl of salad. Those with a fondness for blue cheese can try the pear salad with candied walnut and blue cheese dressing. Tossed in a generous amount of lettuce, freshly sliced pears and candied pears on the side, the salad was unique in its own right.

It was soon time for a round of appetisers and our favourite for the night was the Roasted bell peppers & Avocado cheese bruschetta. The fresh flavours of avocado and pepper sauce did their job superbly well with a crunchy, garlicky toast.

Taking a route far east, we then tried the Gochugaru crispy chicken, which is a fool-proof choice for when you’re craving a mix of sweet, spicy and tangy flavours all enveloped in one crisp bite of double fried chicken.

If you’re down for a filling meal, the options for mains are aplenty. The deep-fried Salisbury steak, served with a side of salad, grilled veggies on a bed of creamy mashed potatoes, was a comforting choice, especially on a rainy evening. You could also take a break to head downstairs for some pictures at the photo booth, and go home with printed copies.

For dessert, look no further than the nutella cheesecake. With a thin crumbly base, the incredibly creamy nutella mix had us pause every thing for a moment and simply savour its goodness, one silky spoonful at a time.

Rs 2,500 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

Mail ID: indulge@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @indulgexpress