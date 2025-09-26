Fresh bagels, rice bowls, desserts and more, this new joint in Kukatpally has it all

In India, we eat breakfast like royalty. Hot steamed idlis or crispy dosas straight off the pan, meat-based options like keema puri on indulgent Sundays or the occasional Upma. It is fascinating to note the dining patterns of those around the world, from this corner of the globe.

Bagelstein comes to Hyderabad with Europe's beloved bakes

We recently got a taste of one of Europe’s most loved baked goods, ideal for a quick breakfast option, a snack, or even a full meal by itself — the humble bagel. We tried the versatile baked good at Bagelstein - Bagels & Coffee Shop this week. The joint has a host of bagels to choose from — from the classic and herb, to those topped with poppy and sesame seeds.

We tried the Classic cream cheese bagel with a side of Caramel macchiato first; the combination was perfect. Warm bread straight out of the oven, smeared with nutty cheese — we could see why our favourite characters from American sitcoms grab one before starting their day. Beverage options are aplenty, ranging from coffees to milkshakes. Next, we tried the Crispy chicken bagel with the herb variant. Packed with flavour, the meat never once overpowered the entire bite.