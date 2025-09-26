Fresh bagels, rice bowls, desserts and more, this new joint in Kukatpally has it all

In India, we eat breakfast like royalty. Hot steamed idlis or crispy dosas straight off the pan, meat-based options like keema puri on indulgent Sundays or the occasional Upma. It is fascinating to note the dining patterns of those around the world, from this corner of the globe.
We recently got a taste of one of Europe’s most loved baked goods, ideal for a quick breakfast option, a snack, or even a full meal by itself — the humble bagel. We tried the versatile baked good at Bagelstein - Bagels & Coffee Shop this week. The joint has a host of bagels to choose from — from the classic and herb, to those topped with poppy and sesame seeds.
We tried the Classic cream cheese bagel with a side of Caramel macchiato first; the combination was perfect. Warm bread straight out of the oven, smeared with nutty cheese — we could see why our favourite characters from American sitcoms grab one before starting their day. Beverage options are aplenty, ranging from coffees to milkshakes. Next, we tried the Crispy chicken bagel with the herb variant. Packed with flavour, the meat never once overpowered the entire bite.
The outlet has also launched new rice bowls of which we tried the Chicken tikka variant. Served with a protein of choice, cilantro and lime rice, alongside salad and black beans, the bowl is a filling meal option for one, with the sides ensuring one hits their macros.
Bagelstein also has an impressive selection of desserts — from doughnuts, cakes, muffins to entremets. We were recommended the Basque burnt cheesecake which didn’t disappoint with its creamy centre. The Banana cake here is to has a fanbase of its own, and it did live up to the hype. Dipped in chocolate sauce on one end, the cake was crumbly and delicious. The winner of desserts in our book was the Nutella doughnut, served with a cream-filled Nutella centre. One bite in, and we were hooked.
Rs 850 for two. At Kukatpally.
