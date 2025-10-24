Hyderabad's Kaaram Café has got people hooked on their filter coffee concoction and more

Bangerpet chaats, satisfying idlis and coffee soft serves — Kaaram Café has it all

The story behind Kaaram Café is as heartwarming as its food. It was started by three friends — Prateek Jain, Jivesh Jain and Upendra Varma — each from different professional backgrounds but united by one simple craving: the perfect Ghee kaaram idli. The trio, who often found themselves searching for that ideal plate of idli that reminded them of home, decided to create their own space for it. And so, Kaaram Café was born — a place that celebrates the essence of Telangana, right down to its name (Kaaram meaning spicy).

We began the meal the right way—with their Ghee kaaram masala dosa. Crisp, light and beautifully airy, it still managed to have a delicate chew that made every bite count. Texture-wise, it was a 10/10. The kaaram (spice mix) was bold yet balanced, fiery but not overbearing. It came with the classic trio of chutneys and sambar—the green coconut chutney, the bright red kara chutney that packed a garlicky punch, and the tangy-sweet sambar that tied everything together.