Hyderabad's Kaaram Café has got people hooked on their filter coffee concoction and more

There’s something comforting about the smell of ghee, spice and freshly brewed coffee that can make even the most chaotic day feel right. And at Hyderabad’s newly opened Kaaram Café, that feeling lingers from the first sip to the last bite. Nestled in an open, breezy space, this South Indian vegetarian café promises a blend of authenticity, comfort, and flavour. With a focus on hygiene, quality, and regional taste, Kaaram isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel — it’s just serving you the best version of what you already love.
The story behind Kaaram Café is as heartwarming as its food. It was started by three friends — Prateek Jain, Jivesh Jain and Upendra Varma — each from different professional backgrounds but united by one simple craving: the perfect Ghee kaaram idli. The trio, who often found themselves searching for that ideal plate of idli that reminded them of home, decided to create their own space for it. And so, Kaaram Café was born — a place that celebrates the essence of Telangana, right down to its name (Kaaram meaning spicy).
We began the meal the right way—with their Ghee kaaram masala dosa. Crisp, light and beautifully airy, it still managed to have a delicate chew that made every bite count. Texture-wise, it was a 10/10. The kaaram (spice mix) was bold yet balanced, fiery but not overbearing. It came with the classic trio of chutneys and sambar—the green coconut chutney, the bright red kara chutney that packed a garlicky punch, and the tangy-sweet sambar that tied everything together.
Next up was the Ghee kaaram idli, an absolute winner. Soft, fluffy and glistening with ghee, each piece had soaked up enough richness to be indulgent without feeling heavy. Among the accompaniments, the green chutney stood out, pairing perfectly with the buttery idli.
Before the food even arrived, we’d started with their Filter coffee, served in traditional golden steel glasses. It was everything filter coffee dreams are made of — strong, piping hot, and perfectly frothy. Midway through the meal, we cleansed our palate with a Sitaphal (custard apple) fresh fruit juice — a seasonal special that felt like sunshine in a glass. Cool, pulpy, naturally sweet and incredibly fresh, it was evident that no artificial flavours were in play here.
To end on a high (and cold) note, we went for the café’s star dessert — the Filter coffee soft serve ice cream. Served in the signature filter coffee cups, the dense and creamy ice cream came with a drizzle of filter coffee syrup that elevated it completely. It’s the perfect mix of nostalgia, caffeine and dessert indulgence — refreshing, creamy and punchy in all the right ways. With other offerings like Ghee pongal and their special Bangerpet chaat (served every evening from 6 pm), Kaaram Café feels like that easy-going neighbourhood spot where you can eat good, feel good, and watch your food being made fresh in their open kitchen. Comfy, casual and distinctly Telugu at heart, it brings home comfort — with a spicy kick.
₹200 onwards for two. At Minister Road.
— Written by Isha Parvatiyar
