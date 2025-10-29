This cosy Hyderabad eatery's new menu is full of Indianised global dishes

The festive season is upon us, and with it, come streets adorned with pretty lights, store fronts decked up a little extra, and the little nip in the air encouraging us to cosy up with loved ones. We look for spots that are a little warmer than usual to make up for the chill outside, and this week, we found just the spot.

Wool Cup - Urban Café & Bistro is warm and inviting. From the earthy chairs to the muted walls, the two-floor space overlooking the bustling streets of Jubilee Hills, is meant for long hours of relaxation with a side of your favourite coffee.

Explore this Hyderabad cafe with a festive menu

We started our evening with the Zest of roots soup—a warm ginger and carrot-based concoction that invigorated our appetite. Those looking for healthy salads can try the earth child with candied walnuts, oranges and a zingy citrus mustard dressing.

We went straight to appetisers and tried the Spinach and corn puffs next. The creamy spinach, mushroom, corn, and cheese filling made us empty the flaky pastry base within seconds.

The café’s new menu is based on fusion-filled Indian takes on Continental food, twisted to cater to the Indian palate. The Cajun chicken hummus got the brief, with the hummus roaring with bold flavours of garlic, topped with bites of avocado and chicken.

The Chettinad chicken brioche is a must-try at the eatery. With shredded chicken tossed in robust South Indian spices, sandwiched in buttery brioche, the dish is a classic old-school-meets-new school delight.

Those looking to stick to well-made Continental mains can try the Thyme roasted chicken in a rich lemon garlic cream sauce. We especially enjoyed the mash potatoes with the added zing of herbs.

And what’s a café visit without some indulgence? We tried the dulce de leche, with layers of cake soaked in caramel-filled goodness. A must try for those with a sweet tooth that isn’t easily satisfied.

Rs 1,400 for two. At Film Nagar.

