Hyderabad’s favourite Asian-Himalayan spot turns luxe without losing its fiery soul

Where the hills meet the world — Seven Sisters’ new outpost blends bold flavours with quiet sophistication

We started with the Naga chilli chicken, a spicy, crackly starter that does not hold back. Crisp on the outside, juicy within and unapologetically hot — it’s a challenge wrapped in flavour. The Vietnamese rice paper roll came next: translucent bundles stuffed with fresh vegetables like asparagus, green and yellow zucchini and glass noodles. A spicy peanut sauce tied it together beautifully, though the texture might not be to everyone’s liking. Still, it’s a bite that tastes like freshness in motion.

From the Himalayan belt, the Tibetan Tenthuk soup offered a comforting contrast — a steaming broth with hand-pulled noodles, broccoli, bok choy and warmth in every spoonful. Then came the showstopper of the afternoon, the Taro boba tea. Served in an adorable teddy bear shaped cup, this lilac hued drink was creamy, balanced and blissfully chewy with tapioca pearls. Not too sweet, just perfectly indulgent and easily a crowd favourite.