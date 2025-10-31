Hyderabad’s favourite Asian-Himalayan spot turns luxe without losing its fiery soul

When a place as popular (and beloved) as Seven Sisters opens a new outlet, expectations naturally run high. The new space delivers on that word from the moment you walk in. Sleek interiors, thoughtful lighting, open spaces, a Van Gogh inspired mural of a chef cooking under a starry swirl made by a local artist from Darjeeling. It’s all unexpected, in the best way possible. The mood is warm yet elevated and the energy is unmistakably “after office meets weekends.”
We started with the Naga chilli chicken, a spicy, crackly starter that does not hold back. Crisp on the outside, juicy within and unapologetically hot — it’s a challenge wrapped in flavour. The Vietnamese rice paper roll came next: translucent bundles stuffed with fresh vegetables like asparagus, green and yellow zucchini and glass noodles. A spicy peanut sauce tied it together beautifully, though the texture might not be to everyone’s liking. Still, it’s a bite that tastes like freshness in motion.
From the Himalayan belt, the Tibetan Tenthuk soup offered a comforting contrast — a steaming broth with hand-pulled noodles, broccoli, bok choy and warmth in every spoonful. Then came the showstopper of the afternoon, the Taro boba tea. Served in an adorable teddy bear shaped cup, this lilac hued drink was creamy, balanced and blissfully chewy with tapioca pearls. Not too sweet, just perfectly indulgent and easily a crowd favourite.
The Volcano roll covered the Japanese side of the menu with its velvety, melt-in-your-mouth decadence, while the Vegetarian laphing brought the kick back — packed with crushed Wai Wai noodles, spice and umami galore. But the dish that truly stole the attention? The King chilli chicken dimsum made with king chilli or more popularly known as ghost pepper. The menu warns “3x spicy,” but it’s all manageable heat — and absolutely worth it. Delicate green pockets bursting with flavour, served with two chilli oils (as if the king chilli wasn’t enough) that somehow make them even better. The spice builds slowly, landing like a pleasant surprise after a few bites.
To cool off, the Guava marry mocktail arrived, tangy, salty and just what the palate needed before the grand finale: the Nasi goreng. This Indonesian-Malay fried rice came topped with a fried egg, sided with chicken satay, raw cucumber and tomato slices, prawn crackers and a spicy peanut dip for the satay. The dish looked stunning and tasted even more regal.