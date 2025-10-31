This café in Hyderabad stuns with new desserts and drinks that look as good as they taste

The café is known for it’s do-it-yourself dessert concept and their newly introduced DIY Japanese cheesecake dessert brings a fun twist to the table. With soft, airy cheesecake, silky custard cream, tangy blueberry compote, chopped nuts, kunafa and pistachio sauce, you’d think it might get overpowering or ‘too much’ but it’s surprisingly balanced. Every spoonful feels thoughtful, light and just sweet enough.

To sip, the Iced matcha latte — made with ceremonial grade matcha — is clean and refreshing, while the Softy cold frappé easily steals the spotlight — creamy, cool and definitely a crowd favourite. Even the packaging gets a plus point for presentation: sleek, clear cans that make opening them feel like an experience in itself.