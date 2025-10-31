Hyderabad

This café in Hyderabad stuns with new desserts and drinks that look as good as they taste

A flaky puff here, a creamy sip there — VGO by Velvet Patisserie & Café makes ordinary days feel special
VGO Gourmet by Velvet Patisserie & Café has rolled out some seriously impressive new menu items that are playfully indulgent and we are here for it. First up, Confit drumstick puff: a whole chicken drumstick tucked inside layers of golden, flaky puff pastry, filled with tandoori goodness and a creamy, spicy sauce that tied it all together beautifully. The chicken is juicy and tender, the pastry is crisp — it’s comfort food done right.

VGO Gourmet by Velvet Patisserie & Café redefines comfort with creativity and charm

The café is known for it’s do-it-yourself dessert concept and their newly introduced DIY Japanese cheesecake dessert brings a fun twist to the table. With soft, airy cheesecake, silky custard cream, tangy blueberry compote, chopped nuts, kunafa and pistachio sauce, you’d think it might get overpowering or ‘too much’ but it’s surprisingly balanced. Every spoonful feels thoughtful, light and just sweet enough.

To sip, the Iced matcha latte — made with ceremonial grade matcha — is clean and refreshing, while the Softy cold frappé easily steals the spotlight — creamy, cool and definitely a crowd favourite. Even the packaging gets a plus point for presentation: sleek, clear cans that make opening them feel like an experience in itself.

From the first flaky bite to the last sip of the frappé, this new menu offers the kind of treats that make any boring day feel bright.

₹800 for two. At Financial District.

desserts
VGO by Velvet Patisserie

