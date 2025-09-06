Explore this local favourite's new pan-asian menu in Jubilee Hills

There’s always a place in the city that makes its name amongst the locals. One such name is Ru — a place that is always part of the conversation when it comes to good food and drinks. Kin-ru, which focuses on cocktails, recently revamped its menu to add pan-Asian bites, and this week we went to explore just that.

Discover the new pan-Asian delights at Kinru in Jubilee Hills

We started with the Tomato burrata with olive honey miso dressing. It was a hollowed-out tomato frozen to hold its structure, stuffed with creamy burrata cheese. The freshness of the tomatoes with the silky cheese and the umami of the honey miso dressing created a flavour profile that was truly all-rounded.

Next came the Prosciutto and cream garden roll – air-dried parma ham, poached pear, lettuce, arugula, and cream cheese. The garden rolls were lettuce stuffed with arugula and cream cheese, wrapped neatly with prosciutto. The meat was thin and melted in our mouths, while the arugula added a zing, and the creaminess of the cheese with the sweetness of the poached pear brought perfect balance.