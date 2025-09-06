Explore this local favourite's new pan-asian menu in Jubilee Hills

There’s always a place in the city that makes its name amongst the locals. One such name is Ru — a place that is always part of the conversation when it comes to good food and drinks. Kin-ru, which focuses on cocktails, recently revamped its menu to add pan-Asian bites, and this week we went to explore just that.
We started with the Tomato burrata with olive honey miso dressing. It was a hollowed-out tomato frozen to hold its structure, stuffed with creamy burrata cheese. The freshness of the tomatoes with the silky cheese and the umami of the honey miso dressing created a flavour profile that was truly all-rounded.
Next came the Prosciutto and cream garden roll – air-dried parma ham, poached pear, lettuce, arugula, and cream cheese. The garden rolls were lettuce stuffed with arugula and cream cheese, wrapped neatly with prosciutto. The meat was thin and melted in our mouths, while the arugula added a zing, and the creaminess of the cheese with the sweetness of the poached pear brought perfect balance.
The Zesty avocado with popped black rice came with green apple, chilli, peas, and khakra. Chunky avocado was served on tart green apple slices laid on a bed of pea purée. The subtle flavours of the avocado paired beautifully with the crunchy, briny apples that carried a savoury kick, while the popped black rice added nuttiness. All this goodness was served with khakra to scoop it right up.
From there, we moved to the Shiitake truffle tostada – mushroom pâté, truffle, and cream cheese on a crisp tostada. Each bite was crispy with rich, earthy flavours from the mushrooms and truffle.
From the non-vegetarian small plates, the Ebi tempura was a revelation on its own. Served with sriracha mayo, the prawns were juicy and succulent, completely free from the fishy taste or smell we often associate with seafood. The tempura coating was light, airy, and perfectly crunchy, making this dish an absolute delight.
The Dragon chicken with regional flavours followed — a dish with juicy pieces of chicken coated in a sweet and savoury sauce with cashew nuts and dry chilli. This one is a must for anyone who loves their local-style flavours. Then came the Five-spice glazed pork belly. Sticky and soft, the pork belly was rich with fatty tenderness, and the five-spice brought subtle warmth. The pickled beet and carrots cut beautifully through the richness, adding balance to every bite.
Finally, we ended with the Dimsums. As the bamboo basket opened, the steam revealed four varieties on offer. The shiitake mushroom truffle cream combined earthy and umami flavours. The asparagus and black garlic leaned herbaceous and aromatic. The Thai basil chicken was soft, comforting, and infused with garlic and basil, while the spiced prawn and scallion carried a lively heat that sang on our tongues.
Rs 3,100 for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
