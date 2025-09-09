The desi delights at this popular restaurant’s new outpost are sure to entice your tastebuds

Indian food will always hold a special place in our hearts. Craving something hearty and comforting? Butter chicken with roti never disappoints. Planning a fun evening out with friends? There’s always room for some irresistible chaat. We’ve all been there, haven’t we? SALT – Indian Restaurant, is now open in Nanakramguda after making its mark in HITEC City and earning a name in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. It seems that Hyderabadis are already loving this new outpost, and we had to find out why. We visited their stunning new space to dive into their soulful, flavour-packed dishes.

We began with a drool-worthy Tokri papdi chaat, a wholesome basket

The eatery exudes a refined sense of elegance and tranquility, drawing you in with its warm wooden interiors and soft mint-green accents. Lush indoor plants breathe life into the space, while neatly arranged tables draped in crisp white linen set the tone for a sophisticated dining experience.

A sleek drinks counter and stunning hanging lamps add a modern touch, creating a serene and inviting ambience. Perfect for an intimate evening or a leisurely outing with family and friends, this fine-dining spot bridges imagination and reality.