The desi delights at this popular restaurant’s new outpost are sure to entice your tastebuds

Indian food will always hold a special place in our hearts. Craving something hearty and comforting? Butter chicken with roti never disappoints. Planning a fun evening out with friends? There’s always room for some irresistible chaat. We’ve all been there, haven’t we? SALT – Indian Restaurant, is now open in Nanakramguda after making its mark in HITEC City and earning a name in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. It seems that Hyderabadis are already loving this new outpost, and we had to find out why. We visited their stunning new space to dive into their soulful, flavour-packed dishes.
The eatery exudes a refined sense of elegance and tranquility, drawing you in with its warm wooden interiors and soft mint-green accents. Lush indoor plants breathe life into the space, while neatly arranged tables draped in crisp white linen set the tone for a sophisticated dining experience.
A sleek drinks counter and stunning hanging lamps add a modern touch, creating a serene and inviting ambience. Perfect for an intimate evening or a leisurely outing with family and friends, this fine-dining spot bridges imagination and reality.
We began with a drool-worthy Tokri papdi chaat, a wholesome basket filled with diced sweet potatoes, potatoes, papdi, kachumber, peanuts, boondi, chutneys, curd, and all the quintessential ingredients that make it truly irresistible. Next, we savoured the Charcoal chicken tikka, a smoky tandoori delight served over glowing coal, with steam rising off the sizzling, tender pieces. The chicken was perfectly skewered, full of flavour, and paired perfectly with crisp onions and refreshing green chutney. For mains, we opted for the classic Purdha mutton biryani, fragrant rice layered with tender mutton, served with raita and salan. When the craving for a flatbread-and-curry combo struck, we opted for the Paneer tikka hare pyaaz from the vegetarian selection. Its green onion infusion added a pleasantly unique twist, teaming on-point with soft and flaky Lachcha parathas. Not to miss is their impressive drinks menu, offering a refreshing variety to complement the food. We sipped on the tangy Kala khatta, and it was an absolute delight.
Staying true to our desi cravings till the very end, we wrapped up the meal with a rich and creamy Kesar kulfi, a true highlight of the menu and a must-try for anyone who appreciates authentic Indian desserts.
Rs 1,500 upwards for two.
At Nanakramguda.
