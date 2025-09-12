Savour the indulgent flavours of Mexico right in the city

When it comes to Mexican food, the expectation is always bold, vibrant, and full of flavour—whether it’s snacky bar bites like loaded nachos or hearty, flavour-packed burritos. Xalapa, a new Mexican eatery in Hyderabad, brings that lively Mexican energy right to the city.

From their menu, we started with the OG chili beans nachos. Crunchy corn crisps were smothered in a rich, hearty gravy with chicken and beans, topped with salsa, cheese sauce, sour cream, and jalapeños—every bite was a delightful mix of textures and flavours. Next, we tried the Roasted pineapple tacos. The crisp taco shells held spiced, roasted pineapples that struck the perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and juicy, complemented by fresh lettuce, a sweet mango relish, salsa, and shredded cheese. The dish was both playful and delicious.

For the heartier options, we sampled the California burrito bowl with Habanero chicken. The rice was perfectly cooked and seasoned, paired with spiced corn and beans, making for a filling, flavour-packed meal. The Exotic peri-peri vegetables with rice offered a creamy, flavourful gravy over an array of vibrant vegetables—a comforting, indulgent choice.

With generous portions, each dish was a feast in itself, leaving our mouths truly salsa-ing away.

Rs 700 for two.

At Nallagandla.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress