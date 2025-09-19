Loqa Cocktail Room in Hyderabad is a sensory journey through unique drinks and delectable bites

We began with their cocktail menu, our eyes instantly landing on Situationship and What ra matcha. The Situationship was smoky yet fruity, layered with three spirits. The smokiness came from whiskey, while pineapple lent a refreshing tropical note. What ra matcha stood out as a clear, smooth drink with earthy matcha and a cola twist. Its name referenced both Bengaluru slang and the current matcha craze.

From the small plates, we tried the Duck cutlet and Fiery lamb bites. The duck was neatly rolled into bite-sized pieces, served with salsa verde and sumac onions that added freshness and zing. The lamb bites were hearty and creamy, with minced meat and vegetables that made for deeply satisfying mouthfuls.

Among the vegetarian plates, the Dosa aligot crisps and Avakai cheese kulcha caught our attention. The dish reinvented the classic masala dosa — spiced potato aligot sprinkled with podi, served alongside delicate dosa crisps for scooping. The avakai cheese kulcha, meanwhile, was unapologetically rich, its cheese balanced by a subtle smear of pickle.