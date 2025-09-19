Loqa Cocktail Room in Hyderabad is a sensory journey through unique drinks and delectable bites

A small, intimate space always forges a sense of community. It may be the proximity, the warmth of the setting, or the attention to detail. That’s exactly the feeling we had as we stepped into Loqa Cocktail Room.
The entrance opens into a dimly lit corridor with vintage TVs playing shifting visual illusions. Behind the door lies Loqa, a 45-seater with mossgreen interiors. Here, bartenders and “hydration managers” pay close attention not only to your drinks but also to your overall experience — even monitoring your water intake with care.
We began with their cocktail menu, our eyes instantly landing on Situationship and What ra matcha. The Situationship was smoky yet fruity, layered with three spirits. The smokiness came from whiskey, while pineapple lent a refreshing tropical note. What ra matcha stood out as a clear, smooth drink with earthy matcha and a cola twist. Its name referenced both Bengaluru slang and the current matcha craze.
From the small plates, we tried the Duck cutlet and Fiery lamb bites. The duck was neatly rolled into bite-sized pieces, served with salsa verde and sumac onions that added freshness and zing. The lamb bites were hearty and creamy, with minced meat and vegetables that made for deeply satisfying mouthfuls.
Among the vegetarian plates, the Dosa aligot crisps and Avakai cheese kulcha caught our attention. The dish reinvented the classic masala dosa — spiced potato aligot sprinkled with podi, served alongside delicate dosa crisps for scooping. The avakai cheese kulcha, meanwhile, was unapologetically rich, its cheese balanced by a subtle smear of pickle.
Before moving to mains, we ordered another round of drinks : Hit me down and Road no. 999. The former was a sake based drink topped with sangria foam, a light and playful twist on a fruity drink. The latter was a floral take on a martini, infused with a marigold tasting cordial and its name a clever ode to Hyderabad’s number-named streets. For mains, we tried the Kebab and biryani bowl, presented cheekily in a Chinese takeaway box, perfect for dining in or carrying home. Inside, tender lamb melted into fragrant rice, with green chili raita providing a cooling contrast. Dessert was the Boozy choco overload — a fudgy brownie with chocolate soil, fresh grapes, and a boozy sauce. Sweet, decadent, and spiritlaced, it danced across the palate and ended our evening on just the right note.
₹3,000 for two.
At Sattva Knowledge Park, Hitech city.
