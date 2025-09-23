Sink your teeth into the freshly launched baked delights from this cloud kitchen in Hyderabad

It’s not always about dressing up and going out for a meal. Sometimes, true comfort lies in enjoying delicious food right at home, in the ease of your pyjamas. That’s where cloud kitchens truly shine. We recently tried Anything Everthinggg and were pleasantly surprised as it served up some really delicious bites.

We began with the Guacamole dip with Herb crackers

A passion project by sisters Shivani Debbadi and Amrutha Kothapally, Anything Everthinggg is a one-stop destination for some of your cravings. We began with the Guacamole dip with Herb crackers. The guacamole was refreshing, perfectly tangy, and full of flavour, pairing perfectly with the crunchy crackers made of half whole wheat and half refined flour, lightly spiced for that extra kick.

Next came the Banoffee pie, one of their newly launched tarts. Made with the classic layers of rich shortcrust pastry, dulce de leche, fresh ripe bananas, and whipped cream, it was creamy, indulgent, and drool-worthy. Finally, we gorged on the Pistachio cookies, and we can safely say they deserve their bestseller status. With a chewy bite, thanks to a blend of pista chio powder, oat flour, and regular flour, these cookies felt wholesome yet indulgent. What elevated the taste was the pistachio spread that left us with that simple kind of happiness only comfort food can bring.

Prices start from Rs 200.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi