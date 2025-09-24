Love Aburi salmon sushi & miso cappuccino pecans? Try this Asian diner in Hyderabad's Hitec City

Asian food in India has grown into something far more layered than just noodles, soy sauce and fried rice. Over the years, restaurants have begun to explore the depth of Japanese precision, Thai freshness, Korean heat and even modern crossovers that bring in a touch of playfulness. This week, we visited Akina, a contemporary Asian dining spot, to try their new additions to the menu and some of their classics.
The meal began with the Salmon larb salad. Cubes of raw salmon sat cold and fresh on the plate, paired with a crisp tapioca cracker. The fish carried its natural sweetness while toasted rice powder added a nutty crunch, giving the salad a lovely balance of textures. Then came the Aburi salmon sushi. The salmon was lightly torched, giving it a smoky note that paired well with avocado, cucumber and asparagus. A drizzle of teriyaki and yuzu miso brought in sweetness and tang, making it one of the highlights of the evening.
The Boston scallop maki roll was another rich bite. The scallop carried a silky glaze of teriyaki and miso ginger, while the hidden crunch of tempura prawns and the creaminess of avocado gave it layers of taste. The Chicken bunny felt almost whimsical, a bao shaped like a bunny with a filling that was sweet, jammy and tender. On the other side of the spectrum, the Baby grilled chicken with Nam jim jeaw brought smoky heat. Rubbed in dry spices, the chicken was juicy and fragrant, paired with a dipping sauce that carried umami depth.
We then moved onto the dim sum selections which were well executed. The Spicy chicken dim sum had a sharp kick while the prawn and chives version came in a black wrapper brushed with gold, a striking visual that matched its sweet and spicy balance. The Grilled Asian green beans with miso tofu cream offered a lighter touch, the beans charred just right with chilli flakes and the cream giving a tart sweetness.
In the mains, the Shrimp kimchi fried rice was comfort food with a twist, with perfectly cooked rice, hidden shrimp, kimchi and a poached egg on the side. The Chicken katsu curry was a crispy and hearty comfort meal while the Chipotle tiger prawn was doused with chipotle butter giving it richness.
To end, the Miso cappuccino dessert brought together miso creme brûlée, candied pecans, butterscotch and coffee foam, creating sweet, nutty and umami layers in every spoonful. For drinks, the Picante was a fiery Mexican classic while Shooting Star with gin, honey water, basil and limoncello felt refreshing and clean.
₹2,000 for two. At Hitec City.
