Love Aburi salmon sushi & miso cappuccino pecans? Try this Asian diner in Hyderabad's Hitec City

Asian food in India has grown into something far more layered than just noodles, soy sauce and fried rice. Over the years, restaurants have begun to explore the depth of Japanese precision, Thai freshness, Korean heat and even modern crossovers that bring in a touch of playfulness. This week, we visited Akina, a contemporary Asian dining spot, to try their new additions to the menu and some of their classics.

The meal began with the Salmon larb salad. Cubes of raw salmon sat cold and fresh on the plate, paired with a crisp tapioca cracker. The fish carried its natural sweetness while toasted rice powder added a nutty crunch, giving the salad a lovely balance of textures. Then came the Aburi salmon sushi. The salmon was lightly torched, giving it a smoky note that paired well with avocado, cucumber and asparagus. A drizzle of teriyaki and yuzu miso brought in sweetness and tang, making it one of the highlights of the evening.