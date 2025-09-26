Dessert Doodle stirs up mindful indulgence with low-sugar bakes in Hyderabad

Every so often, a dessert brand comes along that feels like more than just sugar and frosting.

Dessert Doodle, the passion project of IT professional–turned–baker Chithkala Gelli, is one such story

What began two years ago with a desire to move away from commercial shortcuts has blossomed into a purpose-driven home bakery where every creation is fresh, honest, and thoughtfully crafted. Alongside baking, Chithkala also conducts workshops and masterclasses, mentoring women who dream of turning their ovens into enterprises.

Our tasting began with the Matilda cake — a decadent 5.5 inch, 500 gram delight presented in a striking red tin, making it feel like Christmas in September. Dense, smooth, and layered with shredded chocolate on top, it’s the kind of indulgence that proves low sugar doesn’t mean low flavour. Each bite is rich yet balanced, leaving you reaching for the next forkful.

Then came the Butterscotch cupcakes — four pastel-topped beauties that were almost too pretty to disturb. The frosting was light and whimsical, while the sponge carried a gentle sweetness. The surprise caramel heart in the centre was the masterstroke, making every bite both playful and comforting.

Dessert Doodle stands out due to its commitment to less additives and mindful recipes, making unique desserts that are lighter, cleaner, and kinder to the body.

`500 for two.

Available online.

( Story written by Isha Parvatiyar)