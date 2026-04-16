Matcha, Sandos and Bagara Rice: Inside Hyderabad’s minimalist new café-bistro in Madhapur

We traversed the lanes of Madhapur, a neighbourhood that refuses to quiet down even into the late night to reach Hoshi, the new café in town that’s been making the rounds amongst foodies in Hyderabad.
With the thick summer air accompanying us, we walked in to find a coffee bar right at the entrance, placed inside glass walls that formed the focal point of the café. Around it, stepped seating facing inwards created an amphitheatre-like ambience. We gave the sultry outdoors a miss and stepped indoors for some air-conditioned respite, combined with a more relaxed atmosphere.
Run as Hoshi (meaning star in Japanese) and SASA, a portmanteau of Sammakka Saralamma, (tribal leaders worshipped as goddesses in Telangana), the café and bistro come together to offer a cohesive culinary experience immersed in minimal, mono-toned aesthetics.
We started off with the Seasonal matcha - pureed mango blended with ceremonial grade matcha that was tart enough to kick start our palates for a gastronomical adventure. A bowl full of Prawns popcorn arrived soon after. The crispy popcorn sized niblets of batter-fried prawns made for a great snack before the rest of our food arrived. The Chicken teriyaki was another great appetiser, glazed in delicious sweet-tangy sauce that made us reach for more.
The spot offers a host of Japanese-style sandos, of which we picked the Chicken katsu sando served with fries and tonkatsu mayo. Crispy chicken sandwiched in lettuce, cucumber and a delicious mayo-based sauce, encased in buttered brioche toasted to a crisp - this one’s a must try at the café. We paired our sando with an equally creamy Banana matcha that complemented the dish brilliantly.
Those looking for more beverage options can try the Black sesame matcha, which left an incredibly earthy aftertaste with every sip. From Kokum cold brew to fruit-based espressos, the coffee menu has some refreshing options to check out, especially on a hot summer’s day. Order a latté, and you’re served some in ceramicware with whimsical one-liners engraved inside the mugs.
As the clock struck seven, soothing regional hits began to regale us as we dug into our main course. Pasta lovers can opt for the Aglio e Olio, tossed in a garlicky olive oil base, with cherry tomatoes adding a welcome freshness to the dish.
Paying homage to Telangana’s cuisine, the space also offers rice bowls and a couple of local dishes. We tried the Bagara rice with chicken curry and it didn’t disappoint. Served in generous portion sizes and light, aromatic flavours, the bowl was a complete meal in itself.
Meal for two: `800++ ,
11 am - 11 pm.
At Madhapur.
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