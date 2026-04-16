Matcha, Sandos and Bagara Rice: Inside Hyderabad’s minimalist new café-bistro in Madhapur

We traversed the lanes of Madhapur, a neighbourhood that refuses to quiet down even into the late night to reach Hoshi, the new café in town that’s been making the rounds amongst foodies in Hyderabad.

With the thick summer air accompanying us, we walked in to find a coffee bar right at the entrance, placed inside glass walls that formed the focal point of the café. Around it, stepped seating facing inwards created an amphitheatre-like ambience. We gave the sultry outdoors a miss and stepped indoors for some air-conditioned respite, combined with a more relaxed atmosphere.

From matcha and sandos to Bagara rice, this Madhapur hotspot pairs minimalist design with a playful, comfort-driven menu

Run as Hoshi (meaning star in Japanese) and SASA, a portmanteau of Sammakka Saralamma, (tribal leaders worshipped as goddesses in Telangana), the café and bistro come together to offer a cohesive culinary experience immersed in minimal, mono-toned aesthetics.

We started off with the Seasonal matcha - pureed mango blended with ceremonial grade matcha that was tart enough to kick start our palates for a gastronomical adventure. A bowl full of Prawns popcorn arrived soon after. The crispy popcorn sized niblets of batter-fried prawns made for a great snack before the rest of our food arrived. The Chicken teriyaki was another great appetiser, glazed in delicious sweet-tangy sauce that made us reach for more.