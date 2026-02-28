A perfect spot for your evening cuppa and multi-cuisine eats in Banjara Hills

As we walked through the idyllic bylanes of Banjara Hills, we stumbled upon Cafin Coffee and Kitchen, a quaint and relaxed space. Done up in neutrals, we found a wall entirely made of pages from books! Anime lovers are in for a treat, as there are multiple figurines and action figures lined up across the café.

A quiet haven for book and food lovers at Banjara Hills

Upstairs, the vibe is airy with jute fabrics on the ceiling dancing along with the gentle breeze, with the neighbourhood’s quiet for company. We started our evening with the Strawberry matcha, accompanied by Croissant chicken sandwich, a wholesome, yet light option with a decadent and rich chicken filling and a generous portion of fries and salad.

The menu is multi-cuisine, with food ranging from continental, Indian to Chinese. We picked up Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein from the café’s eclectic collection of books, and before we could finish a chapter, the next dish was brought in. The Creamy butter garlic prawns are a must-try for those who love seafood. Served on a bed of sauce that tastes like a thicker version of alfredo, the crispy prawns were hard to resist. The Lasagna came next, with supremely flavourful filling amid bites of soft pasta sheets. We also tried the Biscoff frappé, an indulgent yet subtle beverage with hints of biscoff that pairs well with the continental dishes.

Those looking for filling mains can try the Grilled fish in pesto sauce, with a soft fillet of fish doused in aromatic sauce. We picked a side of mashed potato that was thick and complemented the fish well.

From the Indian menu, we opted for Homestyle chicken curry with coriander rice, and a bowl garnished with sliced onions and lemon was brought in. Oozing with flavours, the rice and curry combo was a hit at the table, with both the components flavourful on their own.

We wrapped up with the rich and creamy Tiramisu, with the coffee-soaked ladyfingers that crumbled at every bite, and rich mascarpone ensuring a satisfying end to our meal.

Rs 1,500 for two. At Banjara Hills.

