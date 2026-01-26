This Telugu bar and restaurant in Hyderabad gets a menu revamp with unmissable treats

If you’re living in Hyderabad, you must have at least one friend who lives, eats and breathes Telugu culture. Be it from the non-stop movie references and dialogues to exchanging obscure recommendations on the best food trucks in town, these friends are the life of the party.
This week, we found a spot to take your pakka Telugu friends out for a scrumptious meal. We walked in through the doors and found ourselves in a packed restaurant at Naughty Kodi. While boisterous friend groups were relaxing over some spicy food, we also spotted families digging into pulaos at the joint.
The spot has recently launched a new menu, focussing on regional, spicy fare the two Telugu states are popular for. We started with the Pottelu emukala charu, a wholesome soup made of goat bones, and a whole array of spices. The soup had a pungent kick, making us crave for a Chaar koni naan instantly. Next was the Mutton marag soup, a creamy, indulgent take on the city’s beloved broth, with a generous addition of meat and coriander leaves.
As we settled in, a host of appetisers arrived, each more fragrant than the last. We tried the Thotakura liver fry, served with roti pachadi that added to the authentic, rustic quotient of the dish. Tossed in greens and topped with fried curry leaves, the dish was a unique take on cooking liver.
The Kaju kodi pakodi that arrived next was an instant hit at the table, with most going in for a second serving, Crispy chicken, tossed in creamy cashews topped with a masala mix and fiery green chillies - what’s not to like?
The vegetarian portion of the meal wasn’t too far behind. We tried the Avakaya corn cigar rolls, shaped like spring rolls. Once we bit in, we discovered whole pickled mango chunks in every roll. The Paneer ghee roast, served atop a flaky parotta is a must-try at the restaurant, garnished with coconut bits adding to the creaminess of the dish. While the presentation looked a dangerously spicy red, the flavours were balanced and subtle.
Just as we were raving about the appetisers, a handi of biryani was brought in. As the chef ripped open the dough, aromas wafted through, instantly exciting us for the dish. The Nalli gosht biryani was packed with flavours, with the marrow in the biryani masala adding layers of richness to every morsel.
While we skipped dessert, we sipped on the mildly sweetened Mohabbat ka sherbet throughout the meal that catered to our sweet tooth.
INR 2,100 for two. At Jubilee Hills.
