This Telugu bar and restaurant in Hyderabad gets a menu revamp with unmissable treats

As we settled in, a host of appetisers arrived, each more fragrant than the last. We tried the Thotakura liver fry, served with roti pachadi that added to the authentic, rustic quotient of the dish. Tossed in greens and topped with fried curry leaves, the dish was a unique take on cooking liver.

The Kaju kodi pakodi that arrived next was an instant hit at the table, with most going in for a second serving, Crispy chicken, tossed in creamy cashews topped with a masala mix and fiery green chillies - what’s not to like?

The vegetarian portion of the meal wasn’t too far behind. We tried the Avakaya corn cigar rolls, shaped like spring rolls. Once we bit in, we discovered whole pickled mango chunks in every roll. The Paneer ghee roast, served atop a flaky parotta is a must-try at the restaurant, garnished with coconut bits adding to the creaminess of the dish. While the presentation looked a dangerously spicy red, the flavours were balanced and subtle.