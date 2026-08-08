This new cloud kitchen in Hyderabad redefines what eating healthy can taste like

We sampled a spread that showcased just how flavour-forward the menu is. The standout was undoubtedly the Double zesty rooster — a hearty burger elevated by a generous slice of orange that added an unexpected burst of sweetness and made every bite incredibly juicy. Equally memorable was the BBQ grilled chicken salad, where soft cubes of watermelon paired beautifully with smoky chicken, crunchy nuts and a spicy lemon vinaigrette that tied everything together.

The Basil pesto pasta salad packed bold herbaceous flavours, with perfectly al dente penne and plenty of broccoli and a pesto dressing. While its vibrant green appearance may intimidate vegetable sceptics, the taste more than wins you over. The Green goddess avocado sandwich was creamy and fresh, while the Chamomile & blue pea flower kombucha offered a sharp, refreshing sip between bites. We ended on a high with the Coconut almond crumble, which instantly reminded us of a Bounty bar with its rich coconut centre and nutty finish.