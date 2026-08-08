Hyderabad

This new cloud kitchen in Hyderabad redefines what eating healthy can taste like

Innovative salads, hearty sandwiches and kombucha-led sips at Salad Days prove healthy eating can be indulgent, affordable and delivery-friendly
This new cloud kitchen in Hyderabad redefines what eating healthy can taste like
Double zesty rooster
Updated on
2 min read

Healthy food often gets boxed into being bland or unsatisfying, but Salad Days, the popular cloud kitchen now delivering across Hyderabad, is here to change that perception. The brand brings its signature line-up of salads, bowls, sandwiches and healthy comfort food to the city.

With vibrant bowls, creamy avocado sandwiches and kombucha pairings, Salad Days turns guilt-free dining into a crave-worthy everyday habit

With vibrant bowls, creamy avocado sandwiches and kombucha pairings, Salad Days turns guilt-free dining into a crave-worthy everyday habit
BBQ grilled chicken salad

We sampled a spread that showcased just how flavour-forward the menu is. The standout was undoubtedly the Double zesty rooster — a hearty burger elevated by a generous slice of orange that added an unexpected burst of sweetness and made every bite incredibly juicy. Equally memorable was the BBQ grilled chicken salad, where soft cubes of watermelon paired beautifully with smoky chicken, crunchy nuts and a spicy lemon vinaigrette that tied everything together.

The Basil pesto pasta salad packed bold herbaceous flavours, with perfectly al dente penne and plenty of broccoli and a pesto dressing. While its vibrant green appearance may intimidate vegetable sceptics, the taste more than wins you over. The Green goddess avocado sandwich was creamy and fresh, while the Chamomile & blue pea flower kombucha offered a sharp, refreshing sip between bites. We ended on a high with the Coconut almond crumble, which instantly reminded us of a Bounty bar with its rich coconut centre and nutty finish.

This new cloud kitchen in Hyderabad redefines what eating healthy can taste like
Green goddess avocado sandwich

If this is what eating healthy tastes like, we’re happily ordering seconds.

Average price for two: ₹400++. Available online.

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