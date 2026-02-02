This new coffee brand in Hyderabad is catering to the cravings of true caffeine lovers

Be it mornings or evenings, coffee is the perfect companion for many; and Hyderabad offers a variety of options to explore this delectable brew. In this growing sea of choices, Bhavana Pulipati and Rahul Udem’s oh Coffee, a homegrown coffee brand, serves the much-needed comfort cup to coffee lovers across the city. Their handcrafted brews are thoughtfully prepared, carefully assembled, and delivered with care.

From their hot coffee offerings, we picked the Biscoff blend, perfectly malty and served piping hot

We tried a few of their offerings, starting with the Tiramisu latte, a very interesting, milky concoction that highlights the flavours of the classic Italian tiramisu. It’s delicious, served cold, and perfectly balanced in sweetness. Accompanied by ladyfingers (biscuits), it feels incredibly satisfying.

Next up, the Strawberry matcha, with rich red tones from the strawberry and vibrant green from the matcha. The taste truly did justice to its appearance.

From their hot coffee offerings, we picked the Biscoff blend, perfectly malty and served piping hot — comforting and drool-worthy.

Rs 500 for two.

Available online.