Discover Love Bakery: A hidden culinary gem in Jubilee Hills

Imagine going on a little café hunt, following a Google location, and ending up confused. That’s what happened when we went looking for the newly opened outlet of Love Bakery. Satyajit Jaur’s passion has indeed found its way into a quiet alley. If you can’t spot it right off the main road, don’t worry. Simply step into the side passage, and it will lead you straight to this little slice of culinary haven.
A calm space with rattan chairs, an indoor section with board games and book options, and an outdoor seating with a view of the kitchen, you can sit with yourself or your friends and detach from the world.
With the drinks being handled by Practically Sobar, a Bengaluru-based company focused on curating intricate sober drinks, and the food being taken care of by Love Bakery, the collaboration offers a variety of choices.
We started with the Tender coconut cold brew, a drink hard to perfect. The subtle sweetness of the coconut balances the bitterness of the brew; it’s refreshing and light, apt for any time of the day. From food, we were recommended the Hyderabadi classic, Anda khagina, paired with slices of the in-house sourdough. A scoop straight off the hot skillet, it’s eggy, spicy, and deliciously flavourful with onion, garlic, and regional spices.
Next on our table was the Fire-roasted baba ganoush. A creamy blend of eggplant with eastern Mediterranean seasonings and aromatics, drizzled with chilli oil, you can taste notes that are refreshing, tangy, and smokey. Served again with sourdough slices, it’s a hearty dish through and through.
What caught our eye was the hand-cut pasta with khao soi sauce and chicken. A fusion of Italian and Burmese, the pasta was fresh, with a velvety coconut-based sauce, topped with a generous serving of chicken. Hearty, comforting, and with ingredients that feel fresh, what more can you ask for?
We tried the Pickle me crazy, a non-alcoholic gin-based drink, bright magenta in colour and rim-lined with chilli powder.Tangy and fun, it’s the perfect drink for those who love the electric jolt of sourness.
Desserts are definitely not to be missed; we dug into the Irani chai creme brûlée with subtle hints of tea and a satisfying disk of caramelised sugar on top to crack your way through. The Almond flour cake was decadent and buttery, and with some pastry cream on the side, it was a satisfying end to a satiating meal.
Rs 800 for two. At Jubilee Hills.
