Discover Love Bakery: A hidden culinary gem in Jubilee Hills

Imagine going on a little café hunt, following a Google location, and ending up confused. That’s what happened when we went looking for the newly opened outlet of Love Bakery. Satyajit Jaur’s passion has indeed found its way into a quiet alley. If you can’t spot it right off the main road, don’t worry. Simply step into the side passage, and it will lead you straight to this little slice of culinary haven.

Prepared, fermented, and baked all in-house, this new outlet is for heart and health

A calm space with rattan chairs, an indoor section with board games and book options, and an outdoor seating with a view of the kitchen, you can sit with yourself or your friends and detach from the world.