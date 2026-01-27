A newly opened culinary escape in Jubilee Hills where heartwarming tales, coffees and grub go hand-in-hand

What are we as people if we don’t share the daily happenings of our lives that made us laugh, cry, or even introspect? The community is what all of us yearn for, and perhaps a neighborhood café is the easiest place to find it in. The newly opened Kissa Coffee House aims to be just that. Drawing from the Hindi word kissa, meaning anecdote, it is a place to swap your tales and indulge in delicious bites.

Kissa Coffee House is just the place to be for delicious coffee, cuisine and conversations

As we step in, we are greeted with a house turned into a café, a pattern you often see in Hyderabad, and no matter what time of the day you visit, it embraces you with warmth. With different corners of the space functioning for varied purposes, such as a community table, a co-working area, outdoor seating with a stage for events, etc. White walls with greenery all around, and hints of brown accents through the furniture and photo frames, Kissa Coffee House exudes a tranquil mood.