A newly opened culinary escape in Jubilee Hills where heartwarming tales, coffees and grub go hand-in-hand

What are we as people if we don’t share the daily happenings of our lives that made us laugh, cry, or even introspect? The community is what all of us yearn for, and perhaps a neighborhood café is the easiest place to find it in. The newly opened Kissa Coffee House aims to be just that. Drawing from the Hindi word kissa, meaning anecdote, it is a place to swap your tales and indulge in delicious bites.
As we step in, we are greeted with a house turned into a café, a pattern you often see in Hyderabad, and no matter what time of the day you visit, it embraces you with warmth. With different corners of the space functioning for varied purposes, such as a community table, a co-working area, outdoor seating with a stage for events, etc. White walls with greenery all around, and hints of brown accents through the furniture and photo frames, Kissa Coffee House exudes a tranquil mood.
We started with their Strawberry Spanish latte, a shot of espresso with strawberry milk and pieces of fresh fruit. It was smooth, fruity, and floral, with just the right amount of coffee coming through.
From the food, we tried the Thecha chicken ham and cheese sourdough sandwich. A decadent dish with the herbiness of the thecha, a slight heat from the garlic, with chillies cutting through the richness of the cheese. The addition of the chicken ham made it our favourite right off the bat. Next came the Gochujang chicken pakora, bites of succulent chicken fried in a delicate and crisp batter with a spicy coating of gochujang. The meat was so tender, it dissolved in our mouths at every bite. Served with a side of mayo, the condiment can soothe the spice if it’s too strong on the tongue.
We then moved on to the heavier dishes, and the Jackass burger caught our eye. Pulled jackfruit, stuffed between buttered sesame buns, served with a slice of cheese, on a generous bed of lettuce. It was hearty, filling, and carried the sense of comfort we all crave in a burger.
For dessert, we indulged in the Espresso French toast with a serving of vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate sauce, we savoured every bite of this goodness. Lastly, we tried the classic cheesecake, with just the right amount of sweetness and a melt-in-the-mouth texture; it’s heaven on Earth. And for some extra pizazz, you can choose between a chocolate or pistachio dip to pour on top!
Rs 1,200 for two. At Jubilee Hills.
