Northeastern flavours shine at this Hyderabad hotel's food weekend pop-up

It is incredibly difficult to condense the broad categories of flavours that make Indian cuisine. Every region comes with their unique touches in terms of vegetables, spices, meats and techniques used. While some foods like curries, dosas, vada pav, and naan have been used as stand ins to represent Indian food worldwide, there are various dishes remain unexplored on a local and global level.

Bringing the flavours of the hills, Seasonal Taste at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, is hosting a Food Weekend Pop-Up till Sunday, January 18, celebrating the vibrant cuisine of Northeast India. Curated by Gitika Saikia, a renowned home-chef, she brings soul, culture and indeginoeus ingredients to the city.

What boasts at the Food Weekend Pop-Up at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace?

We started with Chicken wrapped in banana leaves, served with a til (sesame) and tomato chutney, vegetable fritters and an orange salad. The meat was tender, soft and has a herbeceous aroma to it. As we dug in, we also noticed a hint of sweetness imparted to the chicken by the herbs and the banana leaf wrap. The til and tomato chutney had an underlying spice and a hint of nuttiness from the sesame. The orange salad was succulent, with juicy bits of fruit coated in a savoury sauce and the vegetable fritters had a lucious texture.