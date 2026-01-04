Discover Switch Coffee in Madhapur: A haven of warm brews and comforting bites

There are days when you just want to grab a hearty bite and a cup of good coffee and quietly type away on your laptop. Enter the newly opened Switch Coffee; tucked away from the everyday rush, it offers a comforting pause from routine, where warm brews, thoughtful food, and an unhurried atmosphere come together.
As we step in, we’re greeted by electric blue interiors , piles of books, and a collection of t-shirts and other miscellaneous items, making it more of an immersive space than just a café.
From the drinks, we ordered the Hot chocolate with toasted marshmallow lining the rim of the cup; it was a sweet, smokey, and chocolatey affair. We also tried the Strawberry matcha and the Orange latte. A fruity touch to our matcha and coffee, the strawberry gave a sweet kick to the earthy matcha, and the orange cut through the bitterness of the brew.
On the food front, we opted for the Pesto sandwich. A hearty serving of chicken, pesto, cheese, and bell peppers between fluffy slices of bread — this is for the hungry ones. Then came the Chimichurri bruschetta, which had two variations of the toast. First was an avocado base with a topping of fresh onions, tomatoes, and buttered mushrooms; it was refreshing and tangy. The second toast was tomato salsa with mushrooms, and this also was equally satisfying. While the bruschettas were a delight to have, they did come to us a little soggy, which took away from the experience. All in all, Switch Coffee is the kind of place where you can sit back, enjoy a calm cup of coffee and a hearty meal that satisfies your soul — no rush, no fuss.
Rs 800 for two.
At Madhapur.
