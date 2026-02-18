Fresh vibes, delectable grub, and drinks that call for a relaxing time at Hitec City

A cool breeze as you sip on refreshing drinks and indulge in delicious bites is how we feel food is enjoyed the best. An open setting with green and white accents and a playlist that lifts up your mood is what we walked into as we checked out ibis Hyderabad HITEC City’s newly opened Groove Hub. A charming al fresco dining spot that is perfect to relax with friends or catch up on work with a vibe.
We started with their welcome drink, a cooling concoction of basil, lemon, and strawberry. The menu ranges from Indian to continental, and our picks were what the city loves. First on our table was the House salad, a delectable mix of peppers, lettuce, corn, cucumber, and avocado, topped with micro greens. Its dressing is simple, with a tangy salt and pepper profile.
Next was the Karivepaku tawa chicken and the Malai broccoli. Perfectly flavoured with a paste of curry leaves, the chicken was succulent and soft with the prominent grounded and herbaceous notes that curry leaves carry. The Malai broccoli was doused in the classic creamy and sweet sauce. Although a touch too sweet, once you dip it into the pudina chutney that comes along with it, the sweetness gets balanced out.
From the drinks, we had the Aam panna, Strawberry sunrise, and the Cucumber blue sea, each bringing a range of flavours to our table. Aam panna has the quintessential tang and sourness that is associated with raw mango, with a sprinkle of chilli powder and fizz of the soda. The Strawberry sunrise, an orange and berry concoction, is a fruity delight. For a refreshing touch, grab the Cucumber blue sea, a cooling mojito that we paired with our last dish, the Pav bhaji fondue. Toasted pieces of pav served on a stick, and the bhaji in a bowl with a flame under it — this twist on the classic made it all the more enjoyable as we wrapped up our time here.
Rs 1,600 for two. At Hitech City.
