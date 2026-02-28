Celebrate the spirit of the Chinese New year with this new menu in Hitec City

Lunar New Year is always a good excuse to slow down and gather everyone around a table. This year, to celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse, we headed to KOKO and decided to work our way through their special menu.

Prosperity, fortune and good health, served to you through a gourmet menu

We started light with cocktails, to set the tone for a good evening. The Silver blessings was classic gin and tonic with a hint of lavender. You still get that familiar citrusy sharpness, but the floral note softens it just enough. It’s the kind of drink you keep sipping without realising your glass is nearly empty. Hidden Treasures was on the opposite end of the spectrum — rum-based, inspired by mango sticky rice, and slightly creamy. A drink as Southeast Asian inspired as it can get, the flavours were balanced just right.