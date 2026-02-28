Taste the heart of the mountains at this food festival in Hyderabad

Kashmiri cuisine is all about slow-cooked, flavorful dishes that are deeply rooted in tradition. At its heart is the wazwan, a ceremonial feast where spices, yoghurt, saffron, and red chili come together to create dishes that are rich, aromatic, and comforting.

At Bidri, chef Rahul Wali brings this tradition alive with Trails of Kashmir. The space was decorated with mirror wall hangings, deep blues and reds, and live tabla music playing old Bollywood tunes, creating a warm, festive atmosphere.

Kashmir as it is, explored through a curated menu

We started with the amuse-bouche, a thick, creamy, milky spread over a slice of bread. It was subtly sweet and left a gentle, comforting taste on our tongues.

Next came an apple-based mocktail — apple syrup with soda and a dash of cinnamon. Clear, sparkling, and fruity, it was served in a charming mushroom-shaped glass, and perhaps tasted just like the mountains themselves.

Then came the main star: the wazwan. An array of white, red, and brown curries caught our attention: Tabakhmaaz, Maaz pulao, Saffron roti, Rajma, Dum oluv, Methi maaz, Goshtaab, Seekh kebab, Kokur kanti, Mutton rogan josh, and Buttermilk.

We first tried the curries. Methi maaz had chunks of mutton with fenugreek and Kashmiri red chili, deep and grounding. Goshtaab, meatballs in a yogurt-based curry, was creamy and mildly spiced. Our favourites were Rajma and Mutton rogan josh, both tender and simmered in fragrant tomato gravy. Dum oluv paired perfectly with the meat pulao and the Tabakhmaaz — mutton ribs stewed and fried in ghee — was rich and perfectly crispy. The mild Seekh kebab and Kokur kanti, chicken cooked with onions and tomato, were comforting highlights.

We ended with classic desserts: velvety Phirni and Shufta, dry fruits and spices in sugar syrup, for a nutty, not-too-sweet finish to a meal.

Rs 3,000 onwards for one. On till March 1st, 7.30 pm onwards.

Marriott Hotel and Covention Centre, Tank Bund.

Mail ID: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @indulgexpress