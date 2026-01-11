Here's the perfect new spot for artisanal coffee and vegetarian fare in Hyderabad

It comes and goes every year, but winter remains the undefeated favourite season for scores of city dwellers. Be it the calm waters of Tank Bund on a misty evening, the sun shining through trees on the streets of secunderabad or walkers clad in monkey caps and sweaters on chilly mornings, the sights and sounds are extremely pleasing. We made our way through Sainikpuri’s picturesque officer’s colony to reach Baciami Specialty Coffee on one such perfect winter day to check out their space.

From the savoury sandwiches, we tried the Paneer variant that had a zingy filling

Done up in muted tones, limestone washed walls, comfortable seating ideal for small groups and a minimal menu etched at the coffee bar, the space is welcoming, perfect for first dates.

Right at the start, we called for the Biscoff latte from the beverage menu. those who find Biscoff too sweet, the latte was made just right, with the perfect amount of sweetness without the gingery Biscoff overpowering flavours. We paired this with the Almond toast, an aromatic light snack brought straight out of the oven. the toasted slivers of almonds added a touch of sophistication to the dish.

The menu consists of vegetarian and eggetarian dishes, alongside specialty coffee. We tried the Black pablo next, a signature beverage at the café. a shot of espresso topped with whipped cream flavoured with rose mary and maple syrup; this addi tion was addictive. With very subtle hints of coffee, unlike a traditional americano or an espresso, the beverage was festive and indulgent.

From the savoury sandwiches, we tried the Paneer variant that had a zingy filling, served alongside fries and ketchup. The Creame tomato pasta came next, with a bright orange sauce that was piping hot. creamy, with a sweet-sour flavour profile, this one was incredibly comforting, perfect to indulge in on a cold day. We paired our dishes with the Vietnamese latte, a satisfying option for those who love their iced coffees.

From chocolate croissants to eclairs, options for dessert were aplenty. Going for a seasonal favourite, we picked the strawberry danish, filled with compote from the berry, and cream topped with sliced fruit encased in a flaky puff. With buttery goodness from the pastry to the fresh tartness, this one was delightful in every bite.

Rs 900 for two.

At Sainikpuri.

Mail ID: indulge@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @indulgexpress