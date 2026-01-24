A list of curated brunches for Republic Day 2026 in Hyderabad

What better day than Republic Day to pause and appreciate the country’s true core: food. Of shared meals, passed down recipes and flavours that feel like home, this list brings together menus that tell India’s story.
With an ambience of live music and decorated tri-colour all around, Deccan Pavillion hosts the Republic Day Brunch. A celebration of India’s rich culinary landscape, this themed meal is the expression of that feeling.
INR 2,026 onward per head. January 26, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet.
Gather around the table for a Republic Day Brunch that brings the nation’s spirit in its most comforting form at 4Note. With desi magic in the air, this meal is meant to set the patriotic mood right. With friends and family, explore a slow afternoon with easy conversations and nostalgic homegrown treats perfect for this occasion.
INR 3,000 onward per head. January 26, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Hyatt Hyderabad, Gachibowli.
Indulge in the culinary celebration that salutes the nation, as Encounters’ dining experience brings together regional delicacies with curated spreads and live counters. Enjoy this hearty brunch in a festive, family friendly ambience while soaking in the unity the day brings.
Rs 3,000 + taxes per head. January 26, 12.30 pm to 3 pm. At Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.
This Republic Day celebrate the essence of India through Seasonal Tastes’s Flavour of Freedom brunch curated for this special occasion. With regional cuisines and global culinary techniques, the buffet and live cooking stations reflect our collective pride and diversity. Don’t miss this chance to experience togetherness with your loved ones.
INR 3,050 onwards per head. January 25, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Hitech City.
Food Exchange is hosting a Republic Day brunch to celebrate India on a plate, where the desi flavours will come alive to tantalise the tastebuds and truly satiate cravings. Curated around colours and flavours of India, this brunch is ought to be a special one.
INR2,999 ++ onward per head. January 26, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, HITEC city.
Chill Restaurant and Terrace is organising a grand two-day festival, Taste of India, bringing together flavours from the north, south, east and west. The event features live jazz music alongside a curated Indian brunch and promises a lavish dinner experience showcasing Indian specialities.
Rs 4,000 for two (non-alcoholic). January 25, 12.30 pm to 4 pm & January 26, 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel Hyderabad Banjara Hills.
- Team Indulge
Email: teamindulge@newindianexpress.com