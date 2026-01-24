A revamped bar hop in Hyderabad where swings clink, plates surprise, and vibes fly high

The new menu follows the same playful rhythm. We started with Paneer popcorn, served street-style in a paper cone on a stand. Crunchy on the outside and soft, melt-in-the-mouth inside, it came with a spicy sesame and peanut dip that elevated every bite.

Next up was the Floral pigeon, a vodka-based cocktail topped with foam, perfect for those who enjoy sweet, floral notes and a lingering aroma. The Fat hats chicken easily became the star — crispy in-house baked tarts filled with minced chicken in a tangy, thick sauce, finished with crushed peanuts and paired with sweet chilli and green chutney.