A revamped bar hop in Hyderabad where swings clink, plates surprise, and vibes fly high

There’s something instantly charming about a place that doesn’t take itself too seriously — where chairs swing, tables come with built-in games, and the mood nudges you to stay a little longer than planned. The kind of space where laughter blends with clinking glasses, and the evening unfolds without an agenda. That’s the energy you walk into here, and it sets the tone even before the first drink arrives.
Tucked away in Jubilee Hills, Fat Pigeon – Bar Hop has undergone a full revamp, and it shows. The indoor seating leans into interactive fun with swings replacing regular chairs and mini football setups built into tables. Head up to the rooftop and the vibe shifts just enough — dim lights, open air, a buzzing bar, and a laid-back atmosphere that works equally well for sundowners or late-night conversations.
The new menu follows the same playful rhythm. We started with Paneer popcorn, served street-style in a paper cone on a stand. Crunchy on the outside and soft, melt-in-the-mouth inside, it came with a spicy sesame and peanut dip that elevated every bite.
Next up was the Floral pigeon, a vodka-based cocktail topped with foam, perfect for those who enjoy sweet, floral notes and a lingering aroma. The Fat hats chicken easily became the star — crispy in-house baked tarts filled with minced chicken in a tangy, thick sauce, finished with crushed peanuts and paired with sweet chilli and green chutney.
A perfectly thin-crust Smoked pepperoni pizza with fresh basil followed, before the Faty berry mocktail — a cranberry soda infusion topped with an espresso shot — surprised us in the best way. As the sun dipped, we ended with Spicy mutton kheema crowned with a double-fried egg, scooped up with soft, buttery buns. Comforting, indulgent, and a fitting finale.
₹2,500 onwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.
