This new menu at Hitec City leans into innovation, comfort and confident flavours

There’s always a place in the city that has carved its way into people’s hearts with consistently good food and drinks. So when we went to Whisky Samba to try their new menu, we weren’t expecting anything less.
A space with warm golden and black accents, a wall filled with the variety of spirits they have on offer, and a musical vibe that sets the scene just right was what we were greeted with. We started with their welcome drink, Boarding pass 2.0, a crisp concoction of apple concentrate, ginger ale, bitter aromatics, and of course, whisky.
For food, first on our table were the Edamame black truffle dumplings. The dumpling wrapper with a brush of gold was delicate enough to melt in your mouth, revealing a delicious mince of edamame and mushrooms. The truffle was strong in this dish and made for a lovely starter.
Next were the Mutton seekh kebab and the Murgh Aftabi boti. The seekh kebab was a soft blend of meat and spices, aromatic and grounding. The Murgh Aftabi boti was a classic dish from the tandoor, well-marinated chicken that soaked in all the flavour and had a light char from a grill, albeit a little dry.
A dish that surprised us was the Tandoori avocado and jamun hummus; the Middle Eastern staple was creamy with a tang that came with the jamun, a blend that was unusual but delicious. The grilled avocado added a layer of flavour — smokey and buttery textured. The main course was the house signature Whisky dal, a selection of pulses slow-cooked into a velvety dal and finished off with the dramatic flair of a whisky tadka that arrives straight to your table.
Wrapping up our meal, we tried both desserts on offer because we couldn’t make up our minds to choose one. The Blueberry pistachio shokupan toast, a warm, fluffy Japanese toast with pistachio ice cream, was a celebration of textures; while the blueberry compote rounded off the toasty taste profile with its fruity punch.
The Shahi tukda rabri was decadent, royal, and a perfect finisher to this flavour trip.
Rs 3,000 for two. At Hitech City.
