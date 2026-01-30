This new menu at Hitec City leans into innovation, comfort and confident flavours

A dish that surprised us was the Tandoori avocado and jamun hummus; the Middle Eastern staple was creamy with a tang that came with the jamun, a blend that was unusual but delicious. The grilled avocado added a layer of flavour — smokey and buttery textured. The main course was the house signature Whisky dal, a selection of pulses slow-cooked into a velvety dal and finished off with the dramatic flair of a whisky tadka that arrives straight to your table.

Wrapping up our meal, we tried both desserts on offer because we couldn’t make up our minds to choose one. The Blueberry pistachio shokupan toast, a warm, fluffy Japanese toast with pistachio ice cream, was a celebration of textures; while the blueberry compote rounded off the toasty taste profile with its fruity punch.

The Shahi tukda rabri was decadent, royal, and a perfect finisher to this flavour trip.

Rs 3,000 for two. At Hitech City.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress