Baan Phadthai brings Michelin-recognised Thai flavours to HITEC City

The chatter hits your ears before you can even set your sights on the food stalls — the sizzle from the grills, the bustle of a market, and the faint playlists from every setup mingling together. Bangkok’s street food markets are a must-have experience for any food lover, and that’s exactly what we felt as we stepped into the newly opened outlet of Baan Phadthai in Hyderabad. Straight from the streets of Bangkok and a part of the Michelin Guide Bangkok’s Bib Gourmand list since 2018, the restaurant brings with it a slice of Thailand’s vibrant food culture.

Upon entering, we were greeted by electric blue walls accented with orange details, wooden beams, awnings, and interiors that resemble the market spaces of Thailand. The music, of course, plays a part in setting the mood, with the soft drawls of Thai singers filling the air and adding to the experience.