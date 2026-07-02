Baan Phadthai brings Michelin-recognised Thai flavours to HITEC City

The chatter hits your ears before you can even set your sights on the food stalls — the sizzle from the grills, the bustle of a market, and the faint playlists from every setup mingling together. Bangkok’s street food markets are a must-have experience for any food lover, and that’s exactly what we felt as we stepped into the newly opened outlet of Baan Phadthai in Hyderabad. Straight from the streets of Bangkok and a part of the Michelin Guide Bangkok’s Bib Gourmand list since 2018, the restaurant brings with it a slice of Thailand’s vibrant food culture.
Upon entering, we were greeted by electric blue walls accented with orange details, wooden beams, awnings, and interiors that resemble the market spaces of Thailand. The music, of course, plays a part in setting the mood, with the soft drawls of Thai singers filling the air and adding to the experience.
Settling in, we started with the Cha yen from the drinks menu. The Thai tea with milk was floral, slightly earthy, and an absolute delight to sip on — so much so that ordering a second glass almost immediately after finishing the first felt necessary. Getting into the food menu, the Som tum thai was first on the table. The crunch of the raw papaya, paired with the freshness of the lime and chilli dressing, made it an apt start to the meal.
Next was the Sai krok Esaan, a fermented pork sausage made with fermented rice, garlic, and chilli. It arrives with cabbage leaves and condiments like ginger slices, bird’s eye chilli, and coriander, allowing us to build our own wraps. Fresh, aromatic, and layered with herbs, the sausage carried an earthiness that was complemented by the sweetness from the charred exterior. The Gai Yang Vichainburi — Esaan-style chargrilled chicken — was succulent and juicy, with just the right amount of smokiness from the grill. A tangy seasoning and cucumber salad added freshness and a kick of spice that cut through the richer flavours.
For mains, we tried the Pad krapao, Lamb Penang curry, and of course, the signature Pad Thai. The Pad krapao was herbaceous and rich, paired with fluffy rice to create a dish that exudes comfort. For those who enjoy indulgent curries, the Lamb Penang curry delivered with its nutty profile, pronounced coconut flavour, and sweet-savoury depth from the Penang paste. The Pad Thai, however, undoubtedly stole the show. Made with the restaurant’s secret 18-ingredient sauce, it was fragrant, refreshing, and surprisingly light, while still carrying layers of flavour that kept every bite interesting.
Dessert came in the form of Smoked coconut ice cream with pandan rice, peanuts, and rice crisps. The mix of textures was truly the highlight here, with every spoonful bringing together creamy, crunchy, and chewy elements.
If you’ve ever wanted a place in Hyderabad to have Thai food that comes close to grabbing a bite on the plastic stools lining Bangkok’s streets, Baan Phadthai is where you need to be. It captures the energy, flavours, and spirit of the city’s famed street food culture while making it feel right at home.
Meal for two: Rs 2,000 ++. 12 pm to 11 pm. At HITEC City.
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