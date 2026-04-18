This Thai menu in Chennai brings comfort over festive chaos

Thai New Year in Thailand is loud, messy, and full of water fights. At Chap Chay, in Chennai, it shows up as something more indulgent and quiet, through a menu that’s celebratory, but still easy.

Songkran on a plate at Chap Chay in Chennai

We start light. The Gaeng phed fak thong arrives first, a smooth pumpkin soup that leans into everything familiar. Coconut milk rounds it out, beans and carrots add body, and there’s a quiet warmth from the spices. Almost like a pumpkin soup you’ve had before, but with a Thai accent. There’s something nostalgic about it, especially if you’ve never been to Thailand. Next, the Tom saap. The menu calls it spicy, but it’s far from that. Instead, what you get is a clear, very light broth. It’s clean, almost delicate, with just a mild warmth at the end.