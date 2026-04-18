This Thai menu in Chennai brings comfort over festive chaos

Thai New Year in Thailand is loud, messy, and full of water fights. At Chap Chay, in Chennai, it shows up as something more indulgent and quiet, through a menu that’s celebratory, but still easy.
We start light. The Gaeng phed fak thong arrives first, a smooth pumpkin soup that leans into everything familiar. Coconut milk rounds it out, beans and carrots add body, and there’s a quiet warmth from the spices. Almost like a pumpkin soup you’ve had before, but with a Thai accent. There’s something nostalgic about it, especially if you’ve never been to Thailand. Next, the Tom saap. The menu calls it spicy, but it’s far from that. Instead, what you get is a clear, very light broth. It’s clean, almost delicate, with just a mild warmth at the end.
Then comes the Larb gai, and this is where things wake up. Fresh mint hits you first. The minced chicken is juicy, tossed with lime juice that cuts through clean. There’s umami sitting quietly underneath, chilli flakes bringing a gentle heat, and toasted rice powder adding a nuttiness to it.
We move into small bites with the Tod man khao pod. These deep-fried corn patties are instantly likeable, sweet, juicy kernels held together in a crisp shell, with just enough savoury depth from curry paste. There’s a herby note that lingers. Crunchy throughout, and dangerously easy to keep picking at. The Popiah je, though, feels more like a side note, crisp, filled with veggies and glass noodles, paired with sweet chilli sauce.
Mains begin to land and the table shifts. The Pad see ew jay is comfort in a bowl—rice noodles, smoky from the wok, coated in a rich soy-forward sauce that isn’t overly sweet. There’s a slight chilli note at the end that keeps it interesting.
The Khao pad goong gets the basics right, and that’s what makes it work. The jasmine rice is light, each grain separate, carrying just enough seasoning without turning heavy. The prawns are the highlight, perfectly cooked, sweet and soft, adding little bursts of flavour through the dish. It stays balanced throughout, savoury and umami-rich without ever feeling overpowering.
The Gai pad med mamuang brings in a bit more depth. Stir-fried chicken is tossed with cashews, chillies, and a glossy savoury sauce that leans slightly sweet. Capsicum adds crunch, while chives finish it off with a fresh note. It’s a mix of crisp and tender textures, and pairs easily with jasmine rice or even the fried rice, adding that extra layer to the table.
And then, the Choo chee curry. Built around fried fish fillets, the curry is cooked down with thick coconut milk until it turns creamy and almost velvety, coating the fish rather than pooling around it. It’s richer than most Thai curries, with a gentle sweet-savoury balance and a mild heat that never overwhelms. What lifts it is the kaffir lime, adding a bright, citrusy note that cuts through the richness just enough.
But the real finale is the Khao niew mamuang, with sticky rice, fresh mango, and sweet coconut milk. It sounds simple, but it lands like a perfect closing scene. The rice is soft and slightly chewy, soaking in that creamy coconut milk. This is also another absolute must try.
Meal for two: Rs 3,000++
On till April 19 | 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm
At Chap Chay, The Raintree, Alwarpet
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
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