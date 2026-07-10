This new spot in Hyderabad makes customisable regional bowls

Less isn’t always more, especially when it comes to Indian cuisine. And, at the newly opened IndEee, the idea is simple: celebrate India's regional flavours in a format that's quick, customisable and anything but predictable.
Built on the belief that Indian food shouldn't be limited to a handful of greasy restaurant staples, founder Anudeep Krovi hopes to make everyday regional Indian cooking more approachable—encouraging even non-natives to enjoy it as regularly as it is eaten in Indian homes.
We sampled a couple of small bites first. The Sweet potato fries arrived crisp and golden, their natural sweetness offset by a fiery seasoning, and a tangy mustard dip added just the right amount of sharpness. The Roti chips were equally fun, paired with chutney for what can be described as an Indian spin on nachos and salsa.
The bowls, however, are where IndEee comes into its own. The base begins with your choice of rice, followed by a selection of dals and toppings that lend both comfort and variety. The podi aloo offered crisp edges and plenty of spice, but it was the mushrooms that stole the show, deeply savoury and almost indulgent in texture. The jackfruit, meanwhile, was a pleasant surprise, its meaty bite making it an easy pick.
The real magic lies in the finishing touches. Flavour-packed chutneys aren't treated as an afterthought here. We particularly enjoyed the beerakayi and baingan versions, each adding its own layer of depth and spice. Additionally, toppings like pickled onions, sprouts, fresh salads and crunchy vadiyalu brought texture that transformed. every bite.
Not in the mood for rice? The wraps are just as compelling. The Spicy chicken wrap, rolled in a whole wheat roti with a fresh salad, pickled onions and techa, packed plenty of flavour while remaining surprisingly light. To wash it all down, the Orange soda was bright and refreshing, while the Lemon, elaichi and ginger soda offered a more complex finish, balancing citrus with gentle warmth.
Finally, the Gulab jamun cake, a warm, well-balanced sponge soaked in a fragrant syrup and topped with pistachio, was the cherry on top. With countless combinations waiting to be discovered, IndEee is the kind of place that invites you back time and again, because no two bowls ever need to be the same.
Meal for two: 600++. 11 am to 11 pm. HITEC City.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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