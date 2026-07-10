This new spot in Hyderabad makes customisable regional bowls

Less isn’t always more, especially when it comes to Indian cuisine. And, at the newly opened IndEee, the idea is simple: celebrate India's regional flavours in a format that's quick, customisable and anything but predictable.

Built on the belief that Indian food shouldn't be limited to a handful of greasy restaurant staples, founder Anudeep Krovi hopes to make everyday regional Indian cooking more approachable—encouraging even non-natives to enjoy it as regularly as it is eaten in Indian homes.

Instead of being confined to preset combinations, you get to take the reins and assemble a bowl that reflects exactly what you're craving

We sampled a couple of small bites first. The Sweet potato fries arrived crisp and golden, their natural sweetness offset by a fiery seasoning, and a tangy mustard dip added just the right amount of sharpness. The Roti chips were equally fun, paired with chutney for what can be described as an Indian spin on nachos and salsa.