This thoughtfully curated menu celebrates rich food cultures through familiar Mediterranean classics

Tinkering keys, the low hum of conversation and shelves lined with books made for a warm welcome at Windmills Craftworks. Cosy despite its sprawling open-floor layout, it was the perfect setting to tuck into The Mediterranean Trail — a limited-period menu celebrating the flavours of Lebanon, Morocco and Greece.
We started with the Babaganoush. Creamy, smoky and rich with tahini, the charred eggplant dip paired beautifully with warm pita bread. Next came the Mezze platter, an assortment of crisp falafel, savoury spreads, olives and soft pita that disappeared almost as soon as it hit the table. Light enough to whet the appetite without filling you up, each element complemented the other, making it an ideal appetiser to share.
The menu’s special cocktails paired effortlessly with the appetisers. The Breezin was fruity with a gentle warmth, while the Rosalita leaned floral, allowing the hibiscus to come through beautifully.
For the mains, the Kefta bocadillo made a strong impression. The flavourful lamb kefta was tender enough to fall apart, tucked into fresh bread and served alongside crisp, homestyle potato fries that completed the dish.
The meat Gyros followed, bringing together generously seasoned meat wrapped in fluffy pita. They were paired with potato wedges that were crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. The highlight of the meal, however, was the Moroccan grilled chicken. Perfectly grilled with a lightly crisp exterior, the chicken was glazed with a fragrant spice mix that added warmth while keeping the meat juicy.
Served over a bed of soft quinoa with diced bell peppers, olives and cherry tomatoes, it struck a satisfying balance between comfort and indulgence. We also paired the meal with both the red and white Sangrias, whose fruity sweetness complemented the food.
Despite feeling comfortably full by the end of the meal, there was just enough room for dessert. The Galaktoboureko arrived looking every bit as inviting as it tasted. The classic Greek pastry with crisp layers of filo encasing a silky semolina custard was delicately soaked in syrup and topped with candied nuts. Warm, soft and sweet, it brought the meal to a satisfying close.
Bringing the authentic Mediterranean flavours to the city, The Mediterranean Trail is a thoughtful celebration of the region’s diverse culinary identity, and one you won’t want to miss.
Meal for two: `3,500++. 12 pm to 12 am. At Madhapur
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.