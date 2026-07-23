This thoughtfully curated menu celebrates rich food cultures through familiar Mediterranean classics

Tinkering keys, the low hum of conversation and shelves lined with books made for a warm welcome at Windmills Craftworks. Cosy despite its sprawling open-floor layout, it was the perfect setting to tuck into The Mediterranean Trail — a limited-period menu celebrating the flavours of Lebanon, Morocco and Greece.

This specially curated menu is a thoughtful celebration of diverse culinary identities

We started with the Babaganoush. Creamy, smoky and rich with tahini, the charred eggplant dip paired beautifully with warm pita bread. Next came the Mezze platter, an assortment of crisp falafel, savoury spreads, olives and soft pita that disappeared almost as soon as it hit the table. Light enough to whet the appetite without filling you up, each element complemented the other, making it an ideal appetiser to share.