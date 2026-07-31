AnTeRa serves a creative spin on nostalgic snacks and cocktails

Hot, crispy snacks on a rainy day are one of life’s little pleasures. And at AnTeRa Kitchen and Bar, the seasonal Mast Mast Monsoon menu captures that indulgent feeling perfectly.

Serving up familiar regional flavours with inventive twists and crafted cocktails that showcase the season’s best

We began our meal with the Chicken miriyalu charu, an Andhra-style pepper broth simmered with aromatic spices. Rich, peppery and flavoured with garlic, the broth was deeply comforting. It was paired with Jallanta kavvinta, a refreshing mocktail of jamun and citrus that balanced the charu's heat with its fruity tang.