This monsoon-themed Anglo-Indian brunch brings back flavours of the British Era

Few things strike immediately when one hears the word ‘British era.’ The decadent tea parties, folks jiving at opulent get-togethers and larger than life bungalows flanked by neatly manicured gardens. ‘Dak Bungalows’ or post offices that doubled up as rest houses during the era were also responsible for the conception of Anglo-Indian cuisine, blending distinctly Indian spices with British dishes.

The Monsoon Dak Bungalow Sunday brunch at Food Exchange showcases these nostalgic flavours, featuring classic British, Anglo-Indian and regional recipes that were popularised back then.

Nostalgic flavours and classic Bristish and anglo-Indian recipes take centre stage

We stepped into the lively space as singers filled the air with peppy, foot-tapping pop hits. The live grilling counter dished out old classics like the Anglo Indian chicken tikka, Railway chicken reshmi kebab and an assortment of vegetarian kebabs. The Chaat counter beckoned, and we had to dig into a Pani puri immediately.