Pairing authentic flavours and inventive cocktails this popular Japanese restaurant makes its Hyderabad debut

After winning over diners in Mumbai and Goa, chef Nooresha’s Izumi arrives in Hyderabad. Set against the backdrop of Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, the restaurant offers more than just a meal , it creates an atmosphere. Warm yellow lighting, clean minimalist interiors, and subtle Japanese touches give the space a calming feel, while a gentle water fountain flowing through the centre of the room adds to its charm.

From citrus-bright salads to umami-rich small plates and bold yuzu-led drinks, Izumi’s Hyderabad outpost blends atmosphere, craft and contemporary Japanese flavours

The meal opened on a bright note with a Veg salad with gooseberry, pomelo, and aubergine. Tangy and refreshing, the citrusy pomelo took the lead, while the aubergine brought a hint of smokiness and earthiness that rounded everything out beautifully.