Pairing authentic flavours and inventive cocktails this popular Japanese restaurant makes its Hyderabad debut

After winning over diners in Mumbai and Goa, chef Nooresha’s Izumi arrives in Hyderabad. Set against the backdrop of Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, the restaurant offers more than just a meal , it creates an atmosphere. Warm yellow lighting, clean minimalist interiors, and subtle Japanese touches give the space a calming feel, while a gentle water fountain flowing through the centre of the room adds to its charm.
The meal opened on a bright note with a Veg salad with gooseberry, pomelo, and aubergine. Tangy and refreshing, the citrusy pomelo took the lead, while the aubergine brought a hint of smokiness and earthiness that rounded everything out beautifully.
To drink, the Yuzu kazu was an easy favourite. Made with gin, yuzu kosho, green apple, and mint, it started off crisp and refreshing before giving way to a tart finish with just a touch of spice. The Ginza nights, meanwhile, leaned deeper and moodier. Whisky, umeboshi shrub, lime, and acid bubbles came together in a cocktail that was savoury, bright, and surprisingly easy to sip.
One of the standout dishes from the small plates section was the Grilled teriyaki king oyster and portobello mushrooms served with garlic cream and crisps. The mushrooms were juicy and succulent, with an almost meaty texture. The rich garlic cream cut through their natural sweetness, while the garlic crisps added a delicate crunch that kept every bite interesting.
The Crispy smoked pork belly was equally memorable. Beneath its crackling skin, the meat was tender and flavourful. Paired with a karashi emulsion, similar to a hollandaise, the dish balanced richness with a deep savoury umami note.
The Chicken gyoza with sansho sauce was comfort food done right. Juicy and packed with flavour, the filling was lifted by the gentle citrusy warmth of sansho, making it both familiar and distinctly Japanese.
Vegetarians had plenty to look forward to as well. The Sushi with crispy corn, grilled red peppers, fennel, caramelised onion, and garlic cream delivered sweetness, crunch, and umami in equal measure. Another highlight was the Shisho yuzu corn on the cob with miso butter — charred, buttery, juicy, and deeply satisfying from the first bite to the last.
Dessert arrived as Black sesame ice cream topped with almond crumble and blueberries. The berries brought freshness to the rich, nutty ice cream, while the crumble added texture and balance. With thoughtful cooking, excellent cocktails, and a setting that feels worlds away from the city’s rush, Izumi brings a taste of Japan to Hyderabad — and does so with confidence.
Meal for two: Rs 2,750++ (without alcohol). 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Durgam Cheruvu.
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