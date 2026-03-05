Indulge in Italian Bombolinis: Gobble Cake's latest delight in Hyderabad

Imagine biting into the fluffiest ball of dough and your senses getting overwhelmed as the filling gushes out. That becomes a reality when you bite into Bombolinis by Gobble Cake.

Experience Italian decadence with Gobble Cake's Bombolinis

A brainchild of Niyyaati Pramoad, it brings the classic Italian treat to the city of Hyderabad. With a menu covering all the classic flavours like chocolate and vanilla and a few specials that come and go with the season, we settled for the Vanilla creme patisserie, Classic chocolate, Strawberry and chocolate, and Biscoff creme.

A seasonal flavour, the Strawberry and chocolate was the first one we reached out for; sliced strawberries sitting atop the airiest chocolate filling, it was fresh and absolutely decadent. Those with a sweet tooth and seeking the ultimate chocolate experience, the Classic chocolateis the right choice. Not cloyingly sweet, it carries the richness of good-quality chocolate.

Subtle flavours come through with the Vanilla creme patisserie and the Biscoff creme. With a caramelised sugary crust on top, the sweetness gets balanced with the delicate notes of vanilla in the cream; the Biscoff creme, on the other hand, has a smooth malty flavour running through it.

For evenings to enjoy with your friends or even when you want to indulge yourself at the end of the day, enjoy this pillowy goodness just like the Italians do!

Rs 225 per piece.

Available online.

