Weekend bliss: Long drives and delightful breakfasts at Mokila's Krema Café

Living in Hyderabad, one would agree that the most fun thing to do here on a weekend is to simply grab the keys, and set off on a long drive in the early hours of the day. Whether you’re cosy in the car with your favourite tracks playing or enjoying the fresh air on your motorcycle at daybreak, the lull of the city that hasn’t woken up yet is a sight no less than magical.

Dig into the morning magic with breakfasts at Krema Café

And if you happen to be driving around the locales of Gandipet, we have just the spot to recommend for your morning cuppa. Nestled in the calm streets of Mokila with gated townships for neighbours, Krema Café is quaint. We walked past their lush foliage to find a bustling coffee bar at the entrance. The outdoor seating is flanked by bamboo trees adding a touch of warmth to the space.

First, we checked out the space’s all-day breakfast menu that had a host of continental specials, and called for the Turkish eggs. With a creamy, garlicky and cooling yogurt base, it would be a go-to, especially on a summer day.

The English breakfast platter complete with sausages, hash browns and toast was wholesome and a completely indulgent option. A special mention for the Masala omelette; filled with veggies, it was made to suit the local palate perfectly.

We paired our breakfast with the Banana matcha, a comforting, silky combination that we couldn’t help but finish. For those who can’t do without their emotional support coffee, we’d recommend the Jaggery spiced iced latte, a refreshing drink to pick up for the road.

Aside from the all-day breakfast, the spot also serves some signature sandwiches and open toasts. We tried the Chicken curry sandwich that didn’t disappoint one bit. Home-style chicken curry mixed in with cream cheese, sandwiched and grilled in supremely soft, sweet bread, it would be a must-try at the spot.

From Dobble to CATAN, the spot has an interesting mix of board games to pick up over a meal with your buddies. We also spotted some cool tees at their merch section.

Options for open toasts are aplenty, starting with the classic Avo toast and going up to more decadent ones like the nutty Gunpowder chicken & cream toast.

And when the sweet tooth comes calling, which, it invariably does, try the Oozy chocolate French toast. Filled with chocolate sauce at the centre of brioche, topped with ice cream and a generous serving of chocolate sauce, this one’s going to make waking up early on a Sunday morning worth every bite.

Rs 1,000 for two.

At Mokila.

