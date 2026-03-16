Discover Hyderabad's coolest new hangout: Forefathers in Sainikpuri

Hyderabad’s summer, dreadful as it may seem, has its moments of grandeur, especially during peaceful afternoons reminiscent of post-school naps, refreshing glasses of lemon juice and a light snack or two.

Forefathers in Sainikpuri: A culinary oasis with a lively ambience

This week, we cooled off in one of the city’s coolest neighbourhoods (literally and otherwise) sipping on some refreshing drinks and prepping for the hot days ahead. Forefathers, popular for their scrumptious food in Jubilee Hills, have recently opened up in Sainikpuri; so we had to make a long drive to check it out.

Done up in cool greys entirely, with black accents to complement the façade, Forefathers is palatial, while blending into the neighbourhood seamlessly. Downstairs, the vibe is relaxed with al fresco seating where we spotted lots of families indulging in their weekend lunch. Upstairs is where the party scene is, completely covered in greenery with a bar right in the middle tying in the revelry together.

We started our meal here with the Andhra chilli chicken bombas, crispy bites filled with a mixture of minced chicken marinated in a zingy mix of spices enough for us to go back for seconds, in seconds. Red meat lovers ought to try the Mutton sukha; soft, succulent bite-sized pieces of meat tossed in a thick, spicy gravy, topped with sliced onions. Served with pillow-soft ladi pav, the dish was a hit.

We paired our appetisers with the Cucumber basil cooler, a refreshing mocktail in a soothing green that cooled our eyes and palates simultaneously. From the signature cocktails, the Garden of Eden, a gin-based cocktail served with a slice of cucumber was punchy, yet refreshing.

Those with a serious problem of overheating in the summer can opt for the Dahi wada, served with aerated yoghurt topped with all the spices and sauces that make for a fool-proof chaat. We couldn’t help but lick the bowl clean.