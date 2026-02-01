Find cocktails with local ingredients, lake views and spicy fare at this eatery in Hyderabad

Before an influx of malls at every other metro station, Hyderabad had the Hussain Sagar lake. A weekend here is never uneventful; be it watching movies, driving around the Tank Bund road, marvelling at the views or grabbing a handful of jhalmuri from the street vendors, the area undeniably makes its way into one’s heart. Combine that with a delicious meal, and you have yourself the perfect family day out.

Framed handloom fabrics, Cheriyal-inspired wall murals and a stunning view of the Hussain Sagar lake beckoned us into the space

This week, we checked out a Telugu restaurant that could easily be a family favourite. We stepped into Accha Telugu Kitchen & Bar on a leisurely evening to find ourselves in a terra cotta-hued haven. Framed handloom fabrics, Cheriyal-inspired wall murals and a stunning view of the Hussain Sagar lake beckoned us into the space.

Settling in by the bar, we started our evening with the Rajugari kobbari breeze, a gin and coconut-based refreshing drink that got our appetite started. The cocktail menu has some interesting concoctions featuring local ingredients like gongura, among others.

We tried the Marag Nizami first, a creamy broth that made us relish the last few days of winter. With that came the Ammamma nelluru garelu, home-style lentil fritters that were served with a zingy tomato chutney.

We soon discovered that appetisers are the highlight of the spot. We started with the Kothimeera chicken, a herby, mildly spiced dish. From the tandoor, we tried the Tamata pachadi fish tikka, a succulent appetiser that stood out. Another sea food option that’s a must-try is the Gongura prawns kebab — smokey flavours and a tangy spice mix.

Rotis here undergo an interesting twist, starting with the Munagaku naan — butter naan topped with a karam podi made of moringa leaves that lent a deep, layered flavour to every bite. The Pudina karam paratha was crisp and flavourful too, without the mint overpowering.

Those looking for a rice-based option should try Gongura pulao. Made with a choice of chicken or mutton, the rice is tossed in a gongura pachadi along with other aromatics and spices to create a tangy and flavour-rich dish.

We ended our filling meal with the Caramel toffee brownie with ice cream that quickly calmed down our spice-laden palates.

Rs 1,500 for two. At Hussain Sagar.

Mail ID: indulge@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @indulgexpress