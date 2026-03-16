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Hyderabad

Sainikpuri welcomes C! Gusta: A new hub for food enthusiasts

Hyderabad’s much loved eatery’s new outlet brings creamy gelatos and delicious patty melts
Sainikpuri Welcomes C! Gusta: A new hub for food enthusiasts
Spiced popcorn broccoli
Updated on
2 min read

Any foodie worth their salt would travel hither and yon to savour dishes that they promise are worth the trouble. But what if your favourite dishes made an appearance in a neighbourhood closer to you? Folks now get to experience this little joy, with the city’s much loved C! Gusta opening their brand new outlet in Sainikpuri. Walking in, we spotted the gelato counter first, and quickly snuck in a few taste-bites of Bubblegum and Pistachio amongst others.

Discover Sainikpuri's newest foodie destination: C! Gusta

As tradition goes at a café, we started with the Apple cinnamon cold brew which was a strong, spicy and festive variant. The Tiramisu latte was decadent and layered, with a peppering of cocoa powder and a ladyfinger biscuit on the side that added an elevated touch to the drink.

Sainikpuri welcomes C! Gusta: A new hub for food enthusiasts
Apple cinnamon cold brew

The menu here is robust, allowing for a full meal including soup, appetisers and mains. We paired our coffee with the Spiced popcorn broccoli. The crispy batter sprinkled with a delicious spice mix, once bit into, revealed steamed bites of broccoli making the dish a must-try. The Crispy chicken is another addictive variant from the appetisers.

Next, we tried the Creme of mushroom, a deep, rich and cheesy option. While the spot is famous for their pizza and pasta, we’d recommend trying the Brioche patty melt, a specialty here.

For the vegetarians, the Pesto cottage cheese is the perfect pick, while the meat eaters can gorge on the Lamb croquette filled with a delicious lamb patty, cheddar and gochujang sauce. With pillow-soft brioche and a generous serving of fries.

For desserts, we tried the Viral pistachio kunafa chocolate, assembled like a Tiramisu topped with a slice of chocolate. Each layer spelt perfection, and the dessert did its magic while boosting our serotonin high up.

Rs 1,500 for two. At Sainikpuri.

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Sainikpuri Welcomes C! Gusta: A new hub for food enthusiasts
Find cocktails with local ingredients, lake views and spicy fare at this eatery in Hyderabad
Sainikpuri
C! Gusta
patty melts

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