Sainikpuri welcomes C! Gusta: A new hub for food enthusiasts

The menu here is robust, allowing for a full meal including soup, appetisers and mains. We paired our coffee with the Spiced popcorn broccoli. The crispy batter sprinkled with a delicious spice mix, once bit into, revealed steamed bites of broccoli making the dish a must-try. The Crispy chicken is another addictive variant from the appetisers.

Next, we tried the Creme of mushroom, a deep, rich and cheesy option. While the spot is famous for their pizza and pasta, we’d recommend trying the Brioche patty melt, a specialty here.

For the vegetarians, the Pesto cottage cheese is the perfect pick, while the meat eaters can gorge on the Lamb croquette filled with a delicious lamb patty, cheddar and gochujang sauce. With pillow-soft brioche and a generous serving of fries.

For desserts, we tried the Viral pistachio kunafa chocolate, assembled like a Tiramisu topped with a slice of chocolate. Each layer spelt perfection, and the dessert did its magic while boosting our serotonin high up.

Rs 1,500 for two. At Sainikpuri.

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