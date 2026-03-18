A Banjara Hills café escape where artisanal coffee, fresh bakes, and a tiger mascot come together in style

A mint green and white striped awning canopy, golden name sign on the glass door, and the fresh smell of bakes greet you, when you look for Qaffeine Bistro.

The inside space is regal, with pastel décor, hand-painted details, and walls adorned withtheir mascot, Baaghini the tiger. That’s not all, once you step out, it leads to a large outdoor area called the baagheecha, almost reminiscent of the dining setting on palatial grounds in Jaipur.

Experience regal dining with artisanal coffee and gourmet bakes at Banjara Hills' new café

As we took our seats, we dived right into the coffee experience. Every coffee in the café is made with Baaghini, their in-house blend. Beans from Chikmagalur, Koraput, Coorg, Nagaland, Yercaud, and Wayanad are brought together and roasted to a warm medium-dark. The pour-over V60 beans were from Chikmagalur and medium roasted. Served over ice, they had light notes of citrus and plum. Next, we tried the city staple, Kaapi narıyal, fresh tender coconut water topped with a coffee foam — it was refreshing, sweet, with a kick of caffeine.