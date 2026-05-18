This frills-free rooftop lounge in Kothapet is great for coffee, grub and cricket match reruns

We stepped into the dimly lit space to find the speakers blaring with cricket commentary on the latest IPL match, and quickly excused ourselves into a quieter space indoors. The space is minimal, with grey furniture and matching decor, and floral wallpapers accenting the design.

Wasting no time, we started off with the P&Q special milkshake to cool off. Topped with chunks of chocolate wafers, the chocolate flavoured milkshake was thick and decadent. The Iced Americano from the coffee section packed in a punch with dark roast beans.

The menu here is multi-cuisine, ranging from continental to Indo-Chinese. We started off with a nostalgic classic — a Chicken alfredo pasta that came with generous servings of grilled chicken and a garlicky bread on the side. The creamy sauce was delicious; making the pasta and milkshake combination especially likeable.