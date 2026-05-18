Hyderabad

This frills-free rooftop lounge in Kothapet is great for coffee, grub and cricket match reruns

The menu here is multi-cuisine, ranging from continental to Indo-Chinese
This frills-free rooftop lounge in Kothapet is great for coffee, grub and cricket match reruns
Chicken alfredo pasta
Updated on
2 min read

Going out for a meal in the city can sometimes feel like a gamble. What one sees as a swanking new watering hole in town online, lacks in serving delicious food, or vice versa. And so this week, we were happy to discover a spot that didn’t miss the mark when it comes to what matters the most - lip smacking grub. 

Located on a busy street in Kothapet, P&Q Lounge and Cafe is a cosy rooftop space that’s perfect for catching up over coffee and cricket matches

This frills-free rooftop lounge in Kothapet is great for coffee, grub and cricket match reruns
Egg fried rice

We stepped into the dimly lit space to find the speakers blaring with cricket commentary on the latest IPL match, and quickly excused ourselves into a quieter space indoors. The space is minimal, with grey furniture and matching decor, and floral wallpapers accenting the design. 

Wasting no time, we started off with the P&Q special milkshake to cool off. Topped with chunks of chocolate wafers, the chocolate flavoured milkshake was thick and decadent. The Iced Americano from the coffee section packed in a punch with dark roast beans. 

The menu here is multi-cuisine, ranging from continental to Indo-Chinese. We started off with a nostalgic classic — a Chicken alfredo pasta that came with generous servings of grilled chicken and a garlicky bread on the side. The creamy sauce was delicious; making the pasta and milkshake combination especially likeable. 

This frills-free rooftop lounge in Kothapet is great for coffee, grub and cricket match reruns
Chilli chicken

From the Indo-Chinese menu, we tried the Chilli chicken, which we later paired with an Egg fried rice. Another combination that doesn’t miss, the light gravy on the chicken made it both an appetiser and something to go with a bigger meal. Over the meal, we realised the indoor section is great for calm, solo dates too. 

The spot serves a host of Sizzlers; and we opted for a Sizzling brownie, skipping the savoury options. Served on a bed of sliced pineapple, the incredibly soft brownie combined with ice cream and hardened chocolate sauce made every bite feel sinful. 

Meal for two: `1,400.

Open 24 hours.

At Kothapet.

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This frills-free rooftop lounge in Kothapet is great for coffee, grub and cricket match reruns
A perfect spot for your evening cuppa and multi-cuisine eats in Banjara Hills
coffee
Kothapet
P&Q Lounge and Cafe