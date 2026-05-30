This spot in Hyderabad brings you a classic golden pastry with a local twist

For some, there’s no better start to the day than a healthy, filling breakfast ahead of a busy workday. And then there are those who rush out half-awake, barely remembering to lock the door behind them — making the newly opened Sunday Croissant an ideal pit stop for a quick bite.
As the name suggests, they specialise in one thing and boy, do they do it right. Their croissants, with delicately crisp layers that warrant a no-skimping-on-the-butter badge of honour, are flaky, golden, and airy, with a salty-sweet balance that makes you flit between savouring it and diving headfirst for another bite.
With a breezy outdoor space and thoughtfully designed interiors, the croissanterie strikes a balance between ambience, quality food, and an accessible price point – something increasingly hard to come by in this city.
Their gloriously simple menu spares you the paralysing indecision that so often accompanies dining out. Within ten minutes of settling in, you’re already digging into a croissant sandwich.
The Chicken 65 sandwich is predictably delicious, with succulent chunks of chicken layered over Romaine lettuce. A vibrant mint sauce and a generous helping of pickled onions add dimension, while the buttery croissant ties everything together. If you’re stopping by earlier in the day, the brunch-friendly Chicken salami sandwich, stacked with layers of salami, melted cheese and mustard mayo, may be a more suitable option.
Surprisingly, the Basil pesto croissant is the underdog you didn’t see coming. The exceptionally made pastry is a visual treat, piled high with juicy tomato slices, a luxuriously herby pesto sauce and cream cheese that meld together in perfect harmony. Topped with fresh arugula, which cuts through the richness with a distinct peppery kick, it delivers a perfect balance of textures and flavours.
If you’re in no hurry, their seasonal Mango cream croissant is a highlight you wouldn’t want to miss. A warm, flaky croissant is filled with a rich mix of mascarpone cheese and whipping cream. Layered with impossibly sweet pulp, and topped with slices of tangy Alphonso mangoes, it’s a sweet treat that hits the spot.
Offering a limited menu of unfussy, crescent-shaped croissants, the establishment lets its flaky pastries and compelling flavours do all the talking. An integrated beverage menu, curated in collaboration with Practically Sobar, ensures you can enjoy the perfect cuppa alongside your meal.
Meal for two: INR 500++.
11 am to 7.30 pm. At Jubilee Hills.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.