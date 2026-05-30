This spot in Hyderabad brings you a classic golden pastry with a local twist

For some, there’s no better start to the day than a healthy, filling breakfast ahead of a busy workday. And then there are those who rush out half-awake, barely remembering to lock the door behind them — making the newly opened Sunday Croissant an ideal pit stop for a quick bite.

Sunday Croissant strikes a balance between ambience, quality food, and an accessible price point

As the name suggests, they specialise in one thing and boy, do they do it right. Their croissants, with delicately crisp layers that warrant a no-skimping-on-the-butter badge of honour, are flaky, golden, and airy, with a salty-sweet balance that makes you flit between savouring it and diving headfirst for another bite.

With a breezy outdoor space and thoughtfully designed interiors, the croissanterie strikes a balance between ambience, quality food, and an accessible price point – something increasingly hard to come by in this city.