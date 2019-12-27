Ever since its debut in June 2018, Yi Jing at ITC Kohenur has become one of the most popular places in the city for Pan-Chinese cuisine. Executive chef Yogen Datta has decided to bring in a menu overhaul during this festive season to include not just the classics from Sichuan and Hunan provinces, but also add more contemporary dishes.

The highlights of this Pan-Chinese culinary line up are the intricately handcrafted dim sums, handmade noodles and barbecued specialities. “The outlet has enjoyed a steady and loyal following who love their helping of Beijing duck but we decided that it was time for a little rejig,” says chef Yogen, adding that the new additions include a variety of dim sums and main course specials. The duck delicacies have however mostly been left untouched.

Trio mushroom dry with soy reduction

To begin with, we tried the Lotus Stem Char Sui Dumplings — it is deep-fried on the outer side and has a fascinating ribbed outer layer. The moment you bite into it, the crispy and mildly-sweetened minced lotus stem in char sui sauce elevates the flavours. The Stir-Fried Water Chestnut Wok Tossed With Crispy Chilli, was a light snack that would go really well with any of the mocktails in the menu. The sprinkled chilli adds a subtle hint of spice and the sautéed chestnut indeed tasted fresh and the fried rice cracker was a welcome addition! We sip on our hot jasmine tea as the Trio Mushroom Dry Chilli With Chinese Style Soy Reduction is served. There are three kinds of mushrooms, well-cooked and served with spiced onions.

Yang zhou chao fan egg and seafood

We couldn’t wait for our next dish though — the Yang Zhou Chao Fan Egg and Seafood from the main course section. This fried rice that comes wrapped in a buttery omelette and absolute minimal spices and stir-fried scallops. And somehow, seafood and egg in one dish sound almost like a match made in heaven and honestly, it didn’t disappoint.

Yuzu mascarpone cheese cake

Do what you may, we suggest that you don’t leave without trying the Yuzu Mascarpone Cheese Cake, hibiscus scented with fresh seasonal fruit compote. Plated like a pretty picture, the hint of tangy yuzu lime and cheese with berry compote and mango sorbet, all of it prepared in-house is one of the most well-balanced desserts we have had in the longest time. Believe us when we say that you might regret sharing the dessert with anyone!



Price for two: Rs.2,500.

Pics: Sathya Keerthi.