Roast Town Global Grill: A Mediterranean culinary journey in the heart of Edapally, Kochi

Nestled in the vibrant city of Edapally, Kochi, Roast Town Global Grill has become a culinary gem that

takes diners on an exquisite journey through the flavours of the Mediterranean. From its humble

beginnings as a small eatery in Trishul, this establishment, led by owner Joshi George and his team, has

rapidly evolved into a renowned brand that attracts food enthusiasts from near and far.



Joshi George, a passionate culinary enthusiast with a keen eye for the culinary scene, had a vision of

creating a restaurant that revolved around the art of grilling and roasting. "We wanted to bring the

captivating flavours of grilling and roasting to the forefront," Chef Siddique shares. However, he also

recognized the importance of offering a diverse and comprehensive menu. As a result, Roast Town

curated a menu that not only featured grills and roasts but also encompassed comforting soups,

refreshing salads, tantalizing bread-based dishes, and delectable desserts.



The birth of Roast Town Global Grill, also known as a neighbourhood rotisserie, took place in Trishul, a

location surrounded by beautiful houses in a charming colony. Chef Siddique explains, "We wanted to

create a welcoming space that felt like a neighbourhood grill, where people could come as they are and

enjoy their meals in an informal and relaxed setting." The restaurant's ambience exudes an elegant and

high-energy vibe, striking a balance between sophistication and informality.



Over time, Roast Town Global Grill has evolved into a brand that transcends its initial concept. As the

head Chef elaborates, "We realized that our guests craved more than just grilling and roasting. They

sought a culinary experience that encompassed the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean." The menu

expanded to include dishes from Lebanese, Turkish, Moroccan, Argentinian, Italian, and French cuisines, capturing the essence of the 22 countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea.



One of the standout sections of Roast Town is the "Fournier," which takes inspiration from Roman

security guards responsible for baking bread in hot brick ovens. Joshi George enthusiastically shares,

"The Fournier showcases an array of Mediterranean bread-based delicacies, including the Georgian

Khachapuri, a flatbread bursting with gooey Gouda cheese, and the flavorful Lamashu." These dishes

transport diners to the bustling streets and aromatic bakeries of the Mediterranean.



At Roast Town's churrascaria, guests are treated to a versatile and vibrant meat grilling experience. "We

offer a selection of marinated meats, including beef, lamb, chicken, prawn, and fish," explains Chef

Siddique. "Guests have the freedom to choose their preferred meat and marinade, resulting in a

personalized and lively dining experience."



Roast Town Global Grill not only tantalizes taste buds but also caters to non-alcoholic beverage

connoisseurs and coffee lovers. The mixology bar presents a delightful array of stirred drinks, muddled

beverages, and mocktails. The Chef, Mr. Siddique, states, "Our mixologists craft exquisite non-alcoholic

concoctions, ensuring that every sip complements the diverse flavors found throughout our menu."

The aroma of freshly baked bread and pastries fills the air in Roast Town's live bakery and confectionery.



Using top-quality ingredients, refined flour, and flavorful syrups, the bakery produces artisanal bread and delectable desserts. He adds, "We take pride in our high-end bakery, where every creation is

meticulously crafted to elevate the dining experience."



Roast Town Global Grill goes beyond being a mere dining destination; it is a haven for culinary

exploration. The private dining room, known as the Chef's Studio, hosts celebrity chefs who curate unique menus and showcase their culinary prowess to a limited group of diners. Chef Siddique explains, "It's a truly immersive experience where guests can engage with the chefs, witness their culinary artistry, and indulge in a memorable feast."



Roast Town Global Grill has garnered praise for its exceptional cuisine and warm hospitality. Customers

feel that Roast Town Global Grill is a testament to culinary excellence, offering a sophisticated yet

informal dining experience that captivates both the taste buds and the soul.



Embark on a culinary voyage like no other at Roast Town Global Grill, where the Mediterranean comes to life in the heart of Kochi. Discover a symphony of flavors, a warm and inviting ambiance, and an

experience that celebrates the richness and diversity of Mediterranean cuisine.