Traditional Kerala food to warm your monsoon season

During the rainy season, Malayalis in Kerala prepare traditional specialty foods that are warm, filling, and nutritious. The rainy season calls for dishes that provide warmth to the body and spirit, and at the same time evokes a sense of nostalgia.
Downtown Café, a restaurant in Kadavanthara, is celebrating this season with a Naadan Style Buffet, that features a balanced mix of traditional vegetable and non-vegetable options, bringing the comfort of home-cooked Malayali food, typically prepared by experienced elders and seniors in the family, such as Ammachimaru.
Main Courses
Meen Ulli Chittathu
This fish curry is prepared with shallots and other spices, cooked in tamarind sauce for a tangy flavour. It has a cult following among the Malayalis for its unique spicy addictive element.
Kumarakom ErachiParithu
An authentic dish from Kumarakom, this street-style preparation features spicy, well-roasted meat cooked with traditional spices — perfect for cold and wet weather. This is prepared in shaaps to be had with hot toddy which is another Kerala special item, perfect for the monsoon.
Kozhi Thenga Paal curry
During the Kerala fest, coconut milk (thengapaaI) is used to make this chicken curry extra special.
Some rice varieties used to pair the intense spice filled curries are;
- Thakali (tomato) rice
- Thenga (coconut) rice
- Erachi (meat) rice
- Red rice
Snacks and breakfast
Varutha Masala Idli
Steamed rice cakes tossed in a spicy masala mixture, ideal for breakfast or as a snack, especially when paired with hot masala tea on rainy mornings.
Thattu Dosa
A popular street food, these dosas are smaller and thicker than the average ones. They are served with chutneys and occasionally spicy curries, offering a hot and fluffy texture perfect for the chilly weather.
Parripu Vada
Lentil-based snacks made from chana dal, spiced with chilies, ginger, and curry leaves. A bakery-style street favourite in Kerala.
Pazham Pori
Banana slices dipped in sweetened batter and deep-fried. This local favourite is especially cherished during the monsoon for its sweet, hot, and filling nature.
Sukhiyan
A deep-fried combination of green gram, jaggery, and coconut gratings wrapped in flour batter — a delightful sweet option.
Unni appam
Small round desserts made from rice flour, jaggery, banana, and coconut butter with cardamom flavouring, deep-fried to golden brown perfection. A widely popular household snack in Kerala.
Monsoons in Kerala call for hot, spicy, and savoury dishes balanced with the sweetness of coconut milk, jaggery, and fruits like bananas and jackfruit. Enjoying these treats with a hot cup of tea while watching the pouring rain is a cherished experience for all Keralites.
₹999. Lunch 1 pm to 3 pm; Dinner 7 pm to 11 pm.
At 28/286, Jn, Kadavanthra, Kochi, Ernakulam, Kerala 682020.