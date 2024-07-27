Traditional Kerala food to warm your monsoon season

During the rainy season, Malayalis in Kerala prepare traditional specialty foods that are warm, filling, and nutritious. The rainy season calls for dishes that provide warmth to the body and spirit, and at the same time evokes a sense of nostalgia.

Downtown Café, a restaurant in Kadavanthara, is celebrating this season with a Naadan Style Buffet, that features a balanced mix of traditional vegetable and non-vegetable options, bringing the comfort of home-cooked Malayali food, typically prepared by experienced elders and seniors in the family, such as Ammachimaru.